Ilhan Omar’s Father Has Died Of COVID-19 Complications

Minnesota Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar has revealed that her father, Nur Omar Mohamed has just died. She noted that his death came as a result of coronavirus complications. Ilhan shared the news via her social media pages on Monday night.

As NBC News detailed, Ilhan shared few specifics about her father’s passing. She did not note his age or when he initially became ill with COVID-19. She also did not note any prior medical issues that may have impacted his illness or detail what the complications were that he endured.

The post that Ilhan shared via Instagram revealing her father’s death contained a fairly brief caption. She started with a verse from the Quran, with a translation into English, and the post included a photo showing her standing next to her father.

Ilhan Shared An Emotional Note About Her Father’s Death

Ilhan’s caption then noted that she felt tremendous pain and sadness in sharing that her father had died. She added that there were no words adequate to describe what he meant to not only her but also to everybody who knew him.

Those who have followed Ilhan’s political career were already familiar with her father. She was born in Somalia, and her mother died when she was very young. Her father raised Ilhan and her siblings in their native Somalia until conditions in their native country became dangerous. Then, they fled to Kenya and lived for several years in a refugee camp.

When Ilhan was a child, her family immigrated to the United States. She built a political career in Minnesota and then was elected to the House in 2018. Her win in her Minneapolis district made her first Somali-American to be elected to the House of Representatives.

Ilhan’s Father Joined Her As She Was Sworn In

Ilhan’s father shared a powerful note via her Instagram page as they prepared for her January 2019 swearing-in. He wrote about how they had first arrived in Washington, D.C. 23 years prior to this, landing in America as refugees from a camp in Kenya. They had heard about the promise of America and could not imagine what was in store for them.

The night before that big moment for Ilhan, she took a video showing her in a vehicle with her father. She shared it via McClatchy DC and talked about how it was the first time they had been back in Washington, D.C. since that day they arrived in America. She giggled a bit as she talked with her father about their history and the upcoming ceremony.

Nur said he would “for sure” cry during the ceremony and Ilhan said she only accomplished what she did because of his help and support. She said she was happy to have had her dad with her all along, and a number of other family members were flying in to witness this moment in history being made.

Ilhan’s Twitter and Instagram posts revealing her father’s death received a lot of support, even from people who noted they typically do not agree with her politics. Thousands of people commented and offered their prayers during this difficult time, people of all political persuasions impacted by the difficult loss of the father she had clearly loved so dearly.