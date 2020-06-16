Laurence Bédard Stuns Fans In See-Through Lingerie In Stunning New Photo

Laurence Bédard sizzled in a new update she shared with her 2.8 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, June 16, in which she rocked a skimpy lingerie set that left little to the imagination.

The snapshot, which can be seen at this link to her Instagram, featured the Canadian bombshell striking a feminine pose while sitting in a light gray couch. Bédard crossed her right leg over her left knee, resting her left elbow on the back of the couch. She lifted her chin slightly in a proud manner as she glanced at the camera. Her eyes were soft and lips curled in a coy smile.

Bédard rocked a black two-piece set made of see-through lace. Patterns in nude, white and black created floral designs on the bra, helping to partially censor her chest, though not entirely. The top also included an underwire structure that gave it support and enhanced her ample cleavage. The large triangles narrowed into thick straps that went over her shoulders.

She teamed it with a pair of matching underwear bottoms featuring the same floral lace pattern. The tiny bottoms attached to a garter belt that went around her waist. Bédard had one of the belt’s straps in her right hand.

She revealed that in the caption that the post was a paid partnership with the adult novelty store Adam & Eve. Bédard told her fans that they can get a discount of up to 50 percent by using her special code, adding that they must be 18 or older.

The photo proved to be popular with her fans. Within the first hour, it has attracted more than 20,000 likes and over 180 comments. Instagram users flocked to the comments section to shower Bédard with compliments.

“So damn sexy and perfect as always also you look absolutely amazing in that black lingerie,” one of her fans wrote.

“Best looking woman in the world,” replied another user.

“The sexiest woman I have ever had the pleasure of looking at,” a third admirer raved.

“Hello Laurence how are you doing [two hands raised emoji]?? Happy Tuesday to you,” added a fourth fan.

