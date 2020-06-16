Shawn Booth Teases He’s Got A New Significant Other, ‘The Bachelorette’ Star Introduces New Love

Monday night on ABC, The Bachelorette fans got to revisit the season where Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth fell in love. Their engagement ended a while ago, and she has moved on to find love with another franchise veteran, Jason Tartick. Shawn had stayed fairly quiet about his personal life since the split with Kaitlyn. However, on Monday, he revealed that he’s got a new love too and he introduced everybody to his new significant other.

Shawn teased via his Instagram stories on Monday that he knew that people had been especially curious about his love life this week. He said that there was someone new in his life, but he’d been keeping it under the radar for a while. Despite keeping it quiet, Shawn decided that he was finally ready to reveal the details about his new relationship.

Not long after that, Shawn shared a video on his Instagram page showing the moment he met his new love. As a number of The Bachelorette fans suspected, this new love isn’t a girlfriend. Instead, it’s a new dog.

For those who followed Shawn’s story both on the show and after it, they know he’s a big dog guy. He had a gorgeous dog named Tucker who sadly passed away about two months ago. Now, Shawn has an adorable little guy named Walter to lavish with love.

The video that Shawn posted showed him talking about taking a flight to go meet someone, and this was clearly quite recent. He noted that there are not many reasons he would hop on a plane right now and that he hadn’t traveled in months, clearly a reference to the ongoing coronavirus concerns. He also had a bandana around his neck that he was seemingly using as a face mask as needed.

A moment later, Shawn detailed that he was in Salt Lake City, Utah. He said he was nervous and anxious, and that he also felt a bit guilty. Seconds later, an adorable puppy was placed in his arms.

Shawn then documented his flight home with the fluffy guy. In his caption, the former The Bachelorette star noted the Instagram page he had started for Walter.

The first post on the page went up a week ago, and Shawn showed Walter in Utah with his brothers and sisters. He noted they were born on April 15, which was just a couple of days before Tucker passed away.

Additional posts showed that Shawn’s flight to Utah to meet Walter happened a week ago as well. The puppy is now eight weeks old and seems to be settling into his new home in Nashville, Tennessee pretty well.

The Bachelorette fans swarmed Shawn’s Monday evening post that detailed the Walter reveal and hearts exploded left and right. Shawn may have been struggling a bit with complicated feelings over adding a dog to his life again, but it looks like this new pairing is meant to be and his followers will be anxious to see additional updates.