Rachel Ward Flaunts Her Bombshell Body In A Cleavage-Baring Blue One-Piece Swimsuit

Blond beauty Rachel Ward recently shared a double update with her 602,000 Instagram followers in which she flaunted her tantalizing curves in a one-piece blue swimsuit. The swimsuit she wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and Rachel made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

The picture was taken in Manchester, United Kingdom, as the geotag indicated. Rachel posed outdoors, and a large white sheet secured on a clothing line with wooden clothespins provided the perfect neutral backdrop for her snaps. Over the top of the sheet, fans could see several large green trees as well as the vibrant blue sky studded with white clouds.

Rachel showed off her curves in the one-piece swimsuit that fit her like a glove. The neckline revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and thick straps stretched over her shoulder, adding a bit of security. The pale blue fabric clung to her toned figure, covering up her flat stomach. The bottom portion of the swimsuit featured high-cut sides that stretched high over her hips, elongating her already stunning legs.

Rachel also added a white jacket to the look, also from Fashion Nova. She allowed the jacket to slide down her arms a bit, and both the pale blue of her swimsuit and the white of the jacket looked gorgeous with her bronzed skin.

Rachel also had a crocheted bag on one arm, and her long blond locks tumbled down her chest in voluminous curls. She gazed off into the distance as she posed with one hand on her hip, lips slightly parted in a seductive expression.

Rachel switched up her pose slightly for the second snap, placing her left arm on her waist while her other arm was raised. She accessorized with a pair of small gold hoop earrings and a name plate necklace, and her beauty look seemed to incorporate bronzed tones that made her look like a golden goddess.

Rachel’s followers loved the post, and it racked up over 6,600 likes within two hours, as well as 145 comments.

“Unreal as always,” one fan commented, followed by a flame emoji.

“GORGEOUS. And the blue suits you,” another follower wrote.

“Your beauty is magnetic,” one fan complimented.

“Wow,” a fourth fan added simply, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

Whether she’s wearing swimwear or lounge wear, Rachel loves to flaunt her enviable figure. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a snap in which she rocked a cozy-looking matching lounge ensemble that featured leggings, a crop top, and an oversized sweater. She posed in her kitchen with a glass of wine by her side and looked absolutely stunning in the update.