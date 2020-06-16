Dexamethasone Called ‘Major Breakthrough’ In COVID-19 Treatment, Reduces Death Rate By A Third Among Most Ill

Dexamethasone, a steroid that is cheap and widely-used, has been shown as a “major breakthrough” in the fight against the coronavirus, Reuters reported. A test of the drug showed that it reduced deaths from COVID-19 by one third in the most severely-ill patients.

Martin Landray, an Oxford University professor, and his team co-led the RECOVERY trial in which the drug was tested on severely-ill patients who had been admitted to the hospital. Specifically, the team studied the results of the treatment of 6,400 hospitalized patients. Among them, 2,100 were randomly selected to receive the common steroid, while the remaining 4,300 patients did not get it.

On Tuesday, Landray’s team announced that, among patients who were so severely ill that they had to be placed on ventilators, the drug was successful in saving one in three lives.

“This is a result that shows that if patients who have COVID-19 and are on ventilators or are on oxygen are given dexamethasone, it will save lives,” he said.

He went on to predict that, if the drug were put into widespread use, it could potentially save the life of 1 in 8 patients who are so sick that they are on ventilators, and 1 in 25 patients who are receiving oxygen support but not on ventilators.

Among patients who are not sick enough to require oxygen support or even ventilators, the team’s research found no benefit in the use of the drug, effectively ruling it out as a cure for patients who are sick with COVID-19 but not severely so.

“The survival benefit is clear and large in those patients who are sick enough to require oxygen treatment, so dexamethasone should now become standard of care in these patients,” said co-lead investigator, Peter Horby.

In addition to its efficacy in treating the most-severely sick, dexamethasone has another benefit: since it’s been around for decades and is mass-produced, it’s extremely cheap as drugs go. In the U.K., 8 life-saving doses of the drug can be purchased for less than £50 ($62.87).

“It’s going to be very hard for any drug really to replace this,” Landray said.

As of this writing, there is no cure for COVID-19, nor is there a vaccine. Indeed, multiple drugs and other therapies have shown some limited promise here and there, both in laboratory settings and in actual cases of patients being treated in hospitals, but a cure remains elusive. Similarly, vaccine trials are under way, and as previously reported by The Inquisitr, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S.’ top infectious disease specialist, is hopeful that a vaccine will be ready by this winter.