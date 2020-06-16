Victoria’s Secret Model Frida Aasen Flaunts Flawless Physique In A Black Bikini While Cuddling A Kitten

Frida Aasen’s latest Instagram upload featured an extra special guest — an adorable white kitten. The Victoria’s Secret model took to her page on Tuesday to share the image of her fluffy photobomber with her fans, who have shown the snap nothing but love since it went live to her feed.

In the shot, the Norwegian bombshell was seen balancing on her strappy black stilettos while crouching down in a profile position to the camera. She held the sweet fur baby in her hands and gave it a kiss on the head while staring down at it with a loving look of affection.

Many of Frida’s 651,000 followers fawned over the kitten, but that wasn’t all that caught their eyes. The model herself was quite a sight in a skimpy black bikini, which she explained in the caption of the upload that she had slipped into to shoot new digitals for her portfolio.

The sexy swimwear look did nothing but favors for Frida’s flawless physique. It included a classic, demi-style top with thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It also featured a low scoop neckline that teased a glimpse of cleavage, as well as a thick band that wrapped tight around her rib cage to accentuate her slender frame.

The matching bikini bottoms of the set boasted a daringly cheeky and high-cut style that allowed Frida to flaunt her lean legs and pert derriere. The number had a thick waistband that sat high on her hips, highlighting her flat midsection and trim waist.

Frida’s platinum locks were worn down and cascaded behind her back. She also highlighted her striking features with a simple application of makeup, which looked to include a dusting of dark blush and mascara.

The model did not appear to have added any accessories to the ensemble, though her furry friend proved to be the perfect addition to her barely-there look. Many of her fans flocked to the comments section to gush over the adorable pair.

“Omg!!! Cuteness overload,” one person wrote.

Another fan dubbed the snap the “best pic on Instagram.”

Others showed their affection by hitting the like button, which has been clicked over 27,000 times since the post went live to Frida’s page five hours ago.

While this appears to be the first time the kitten has made an appearance on the model’s Instagram grid, her incredible bikini body is hardly new to the social media platform. Frida showcased her killer curves in another steamy upload last month that saw her rocking a frilly white two-piece that left little to the imagination. That look proved to be another huge hit, racking up over 31,000 likes and 246 comments to date.