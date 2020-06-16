Victoria’s Secret Model Frida Aasen Flaunts Flawless Physique In A Black Bikini While Cuddling A Kitten

Frida Aasen’s latest Instagram upload featured an extra special guest — an adorable white kitten. The Victoria’s Secret model took to her page on Tuesday to share the image of the fluffy photobomber with her fans, who have shown the snap nothing but love.

In the shot, the Norwegian bombshell balanced on her strappy black stilettos while crouching down, presenting her profile to the camera. She held the sweet fur baby in her hands and gave it a kiss on the head as she stared down at it with a loving look of affection.

Many of Frida’s 651,000 followers fawned over the kitten, but that wasn’t all that caught their eyes. The model herself was quite a sight in a skimpy black bikini, which she explained in the caption she had slipped into to shoot new digitals for her portfolio.

The sexy swimwear look did nothing but favors for Frida’s flawless physique. It included a classic, demi-style top with thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It also featured a low scoop neckline that teased a glimpse of cleavage, as well as a thick band that wrapped tightly around her ribcage to accentuate her slender frame.

The matching bikini bottoms boasted a daringly cheeky and high-cut style that allowed Frida to flaunt her lean legs and pert derrière. The number had a thick waistband that sat high on her hips, highlighting her flat midsection and trim waist.

Frida wore her platinum locks down and they cascaded behind her back. She also highlighted her striking features with a simple application of makeup, which looked to include a dusting of dark blush and mascara.

The model did not appear to have added any accessories to the ensemble, though her furry friend proved to be the perfect addition to her barely there look. Many of her fans flocked to the comments section to gush over the adorable pair.

“Omg!!! Cuteness overload,” one person wrote.

“Best pic on Instagram,” another dubbed the shot.

Others showed their affection by hitting the “like” button, which has been clicked over 27,000 times in just five hours.

While this appears to be the first time the kitten has made an appearance on the model’s Instagram grid, her incredible bikini body is hardly new to the social media platform. Frida showcased her killer curves in another steamy upload last month. For that shot, she rocked a frilly white two-piece that left little to the imagination. That look proved to be another huge hit, racking up over 31,000 likes and 246 comments to date.