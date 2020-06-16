Bri Teresi Rocks Blue Sequined Bikini, Shows Off Cleavage In Sexy Instagram Video

Bri Teresi took to Instagram on Sunday evening to ask fans for their thoughts on her latest skimpy bikini. The model shared a sultry selfie video in which she sported a light blue sequined two-piece that put her best assets on display as she relaxed in her hotel room.

The video showed Bri standing in her room at the Hammock Beach Golf Resort and Spa in Palm Coast, Florida, according to the post’s geotag. Behind her, a white bed could be seen. The room appeared to be mostly dim, though light did shine directly on Bri from behind the camera. She likely stood in front of the window, allowing natural sunlight to highlight her toned body. The rays reflected off her swimwear.

Bri’s look featured a triangle-shaped top made of the blue sequined material with a gold trim. The cups did little to cover Bri’s busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out at the center and on the sides.

The top cut off just below Bri’s breasts, so her flat, toned tummy was exposed. She paired the bikini top with a matching low-waisted thong that flaunted her abs. The strings on the sides tied tightly around her hips, flaunting her curves. Her long, lean legs looked better than ever in the skimpy two-piece.

Bri accessorized her outfit with gold hoop earrings. She also appeared to be sporting a full face of makeup, including what appeared to be blush, highlighter, thick lashes, and a light pink gloss on her full lips. Bri wore her long, blond hair down in a sleek blowout.

Bri held her phone out with one arm and panned over her body. At first, she focused on her chest. She tugged at the string in the center of her top, which squeezed her cleavage and exposed even more skin. Bri played with her hair and pursed her lips for the camera. She then angled the camera and swayed her hips and a way that emphasized her figure.

The post garnered more than 10,000 likes and nearly 400 comments in under a day as fans showered Bri with praise in the comments section.

“Stepping up your game I see,” one fan said with fire emoji.

“Smoking hot,” another user added.

“You look fantastic no matter what you wear!!” a third follower wrote.

“That bikini looks amazing on you,” a fourth fan said.

Bri’s fans know that she can pull off any look. Earlier this week, the model shared a photoshoot from her day on the beach. She sported a floral bikini that did nothing but favors for her curves.