Demi Lovato Shares Sweet Kisses With Boyfriend Max Ehrich In New Instagram Share

Demi Lovato shared sweet kisses with new boyfriend Max Ehrich in a new Instagram share. The singer and songwriter posted several images after a weekend away with her new beau. Pal Lyndan Coleman reportedly took the series of nine photos, which included some intimate pics of the couple as well as some scenic shots of the majestic area the couple visited.

In the caption of the image, Demi revealed that the couple shared a sweet weekend getaway at Joshua Tree Park in California. She also noted that she was working on a project but did not give any further details.

The first image showed the couple sharing a sweet kiss. The second was almost the same as the first, except the couple looked at one another lovingly. The third in the slideshow depicted the couple kissing again among the red rocks in the area. Four subsequent images showed off the natural scenery of the area.

The slideshow concluded with a photo of Max snuggling with Demi’s dog Batman.

In the comments section of the share, Max declared his love for his new girlfriend, stating that he loved her to the farthest galaxy and back again. He concluded his post with the statement, “what a weekend.”

This is the second series of images Demi has shared with the social media site of herself and Max. The two became Instagram official at the end of May when Demi posted a series of pool photos of the couple together. In the images, Max nuzzled Demi’s neck. Both were soaking wet.

Max is an actor who has appeared on The Young and the Restless. The couple showed off their affection for one another in the music video for the song “Stuck with U” performed by Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande. Justin, Ariana, and Demi are all represented by music and entertainment manager Scooter Braun.

Fans of the singer and songwriter are thrilled for her apparent happiness after years of personal struggle, which included broken relationships and a near-fatal drug overdose in July 2018. They shared their thoughts regarding her current and happy relationship in the comments section of the share.

“I am happy for the two of you. seeing you happy makes my lovatic heart happy,” remarked one follower.

“Going on adventures with your soulmate is everything,” stated a second fan of the entertainer.

“You two are so adorable. Literally couple goals,” said a third Instagram user of the images showing how happy the duo are together.

“You deserve nothing but the entire best in the world,” stated a fourth follower of Demi’s.