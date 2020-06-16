Gwen Singer Rocks A White Crochet Bikini Top & See-Through Pants For Latest Instagram Share

Gwen Singer returned to her Instagram account on Monday night to share yet another racy update with her adoring fans. The model flashed her curves while revealing in the caption that the photo shoot was done in the desert.

In the sexy post, Gwen looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a white crochet bikini top. The skimpy garment boasted thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders, and a low cut neckline that exposed her abundant cleavage.

She teamed the top with a pair of high-waisted white bikini bottoms that hugged her hips tightly. The bottoms were visible underneath of a pair of sheer white pants. The see-through material flaunted Gwen’s long, lean legs and boasted ruffles on the side. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also on display in the snaps. She accessorized the style with gold hoop earrings and a pair of sunglasses.

The first slide of the post was a video. In the clip, Gwen posed in an array of positions. In the photo that accompanied the video, she stood with her hand on her hip. Her other hand came up to grab her sunglasses as she turned her head away from the camera as she wore a sassy expression on her face. In the background, a clear blue sky and some green foliage could be seen.

Gwen wore her long, dark hair in a deep side part. She styled the strands in loose curls that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders.

She also sported a full face of makeup. The glam look seemed to consist of thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as a soft dusting of eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to give her face a warm glow using pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes. She appeared to complete the application with dark pink lipstick.

Gwen’s over 1.1 million followers wasted no time showing their love for the post, clicking the like button more than 12,000 times within the first 18 hours after it was shared to her feed. Fans also left over 200 messages in the comments section.

“Looking gorgeous,” one follower wrote.

“You have a great Energy!” another stated.

“The most beautiful women!! I swear,” a third social media user gushed.

“Love the look!!” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gwen most recently thrilled her followers when she posed in nothing but a white thong. To date, that upload has earned more than 50,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.