Corrie Yee Rocks Strappy Lingerie That Leaves Little To The Imagination: ‘Bad Things’

Corrie Yee heated up Instagram with another steamy photo that featured her baring plenty of skin. On Tuesday, the brunette model flaunted her fabulous figure in a set of strappy lingerie that left little to the imagination.

Corrie’s post, which can be seen on her Instagram page, saw her inside for the photoshoot. The geotag indicated that the picture was taken at Orange County Mansion. She was on her knees on a tufted leather bench with her legs slightly spread. Behind her was a sofa covered in a rich brocade fabric and a row of palm trees were blurred in the distance.

The popular influencer rocked the lingerie, of which there was very little. In fact, the top amounted to nothing more than a few black straps that went over and under her breasts. The straps were joined in the middle with a small piece of pink lace that barely covered her nipples. Longer straps also connected to a larger piece of pink lace that was centered on her flat tummy. The bottoms were made of a sheer black fabric with pink lace details on the sides.

Corrie posed with one hip to the side, flaunting her slender waist and toned thighs. Also on display was her voluptuous chest and flat abs. She posed with her hands in her hair while she gazed at the camera with her lips parted.

Corrie went with glam hair and makeup. Her dark tresses fell in big curls over one shoulder. Her makeup application appeared to include sculpted brows, bronze eye shadow, thick eyelashes, and eyeliner. She wore a dusting of pink blush on her cheeks and a pink gloss on her lips.

In the post’s caption, she alluded to bad things, while also crediting the photographer.

Her fans seemed to be delighted with the post, with many gushing over how smoking hot she looked in the sexy set.

“I see nothing bad at all here Corrie!” joked one admirer.

“Every pic is better than the other… you look absolutely stunning,” a second Instagram user wrote.

“Could very well be the most beautiful girl in the world,” a third follower echoed.

“You look so beautiful and very hot and very very sexy in that awesome lingerie gorgeous girl,” a fourth comment read.

Corrie certainly knows how to grab the attention of her fans. Earlier this month, she got them to talking when she posed in a strappy gold bikini while sporting a pair of high heels.