Lauren Simpson Shows Off Killer Physique In Powerlifting Transformation Videos

Fitness model Lauren Simpson took to social media platform Instagram on Tuesday, June 16, to post a powerlifting transformation video set that showed her progress over the course of three months.

In the first video, Lauren a black long-sleeved crop top that showed off a small strip of her midsection. She added a pair of black booty shorts that rose high on her hips and cut off at the very tops of her thighs, contouring to her sculpted figure. The fitness trainer completed the outfit with a pair of white and black Adidas sneakers with white ankle mid-calf socks and added a large black belt and black and red knee pads for added support during her workout. Lauren’s long, platinum locks were pulled back into a ponytail while loose strands were secured with a bobby pin and she appeared to have made up her face with black mascara, eyeliner, and lip gloss.

In the second video, Lauren wore an all-black outfit that consisted of a sports bra and booty shorts. The top included crossing straps that left cut outs across the chest and teased the model’s cleavage. The skinny spaghetti straps left much of her shoulders and upper back exposed, showing off her enviable muscles. The shorts left the length of Lauren’s chiseled legs on display while leaving a chunk of her toned tummy exposed. She added a pair of white sneakers to complete the outfit.

The third video featured the fitness model in a white sports bra and booty shorts. The shorts included a thick waistband that covered her belly button while drawing the eye to her legs. She added a pair of black sneakers and accessorized with a white scrunchie on one wrist and stud earrings.

Lauren documented her strength-training transformation from March through June of 2020 after undergoing a bowel surgery in February that left her on bed rest and unable to exercise for weeks. In the caption of the post, Lauren expressed her excitement at finally being able to powerlift a 100 kg squat and deadlift, writing that it was a huge milestone. The trainer told her fans that she was able to make progress quickly by working her body every day. She started with stretching and mobility and worked her way up to bodyweight, machine, and barbell exercises.

The post earned more than 10,000 likes and nearly 350 comments within the first three hours. Many of the model’s Instagram followers were thrilled to learn of her new milestone.

“Congratulations!!!! You are so very inspiring,” one follower commented.