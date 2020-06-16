Alexa Collins Sizzles In A Revealing Animal-Print Bikini

Blond bombshell Alexa Collins tantalized her 975,000 Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling double update in which she showed off her curves in an animal-print bikini. The picture was taken in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, as the geotag indicated.

The bikini Alexa wore was part of her collaboration collection with Poema Swim, and she gave her followers some details about the release of the next line of swimsuits in the caption. The animal-print bikini Alexa rocked in the first snap had a unique tie detail on the back and shoulders, where thicker straps were tied in bows. The fabric stretched across her toned physique, and plenty of her sun-kissed skin was on display in the look.

In the first snap, Alexa had her back towards the camera, so not much of the front of the bikini was visible. However, she paired the bikini top with matching bottoms that showcased her curvaceous rear to perfection. The bikini bottoms sat low on her hips, with thin straps stretching across her body, and were a cheeky style with a triangular patch of fabric just above her backside that left plenty of skin on display.

Alexa’s long blond locks tumbled down her back in soft waves, and she had on a pair of black sunglasses. She glanced over her shoulder with her lips slightly parted, looking sultry and sexy in the shot.

Alexa also included a short video clip that showcased a different swimsuit, also crafted from an animal-print fabric. When the clip started, she played with some ties that hung down her toned stomach, and fans could see that her bikini bottoms dipped low in the front as well to display her trim physique. The top flaunted a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and Alexa even finished off the ensemble with a matching headband in the same print. In the video, her blond locks were pulled up in a bun.

Her followers absolutely loved the smoking-hot snap and video clip, and the post received over 5,100 likes within one hour. It also racked up 124 comments in the same time span.

“Truly amazing,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Incredibly beautiful outfit on a beautiful lady,” another follower commented.

“Gorgeously stunning,” a third fan remarked.

“Can you be any more perfect?” another follower questioned.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Alexa thrilled her followers with a sexy double update in which she rocked a revealing ensemble. She paired a skimpy white miniskirt with a loose pink tank that had a large cut-out portion in the middle. She had a serious amount of cleavage on display in the look, and added a bit of edge by accessorizing with thigh-high snakeskin-print boots.