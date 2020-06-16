Suzy Cortez Rocks Pasties On Her Chest & Strikes A Seductive Pose In Sexy New Instagram Share

Suzy Cortez struck a seductive pose on Instagram in the most recent photo shared to her already fiery feed. The upload was added to her page less than an hour ago, and the Brazilian babe’s fan base has gone wild.

The shot captured Suzy showing off her photography skills. She did not use a geotag to indicate her exact location, but she was posed indoors on a funky chair that boasted a mustard yellow fabric. The area surrounding the model contained several bookshelves. Suzy struck a seductive pose, spreading her legs for the camera and resting her left arm in front of her modesty. She used the other hand to hold up a black Sony camera, one with a massive lens that covered her entire right eye. The social media star gazed into the camera with an open-mouthed stare.

Suzy opted for skimpy attire that highlighted her bombshell body in all the right ways. On her upper half, the model sported an oversized denim shirt with a light wash. The fabric draped off one shoulder and teased a glimpse of her tanned arms. Suzy wore the piece open, exposing her entire chest and her chiseled abs. She also sported a pair of black “X” pasties on her breasts, and left an ample amount of cleavage on display.

Suzy’s bottoms were just as hot, and were constructed of yellow lace fabric. The thin sides belonging to the bottoms stretched across her hips, and the material was held together by small silver clasps. The waistline of the panties dipped well below her navel and helped accentuate her tiny midsection, also leaving her shapely thighs in view. Suzy completed her NSFW look with a pair of black leather over-the-knee boots. The trendy footwear boasted a silver zipper and lace-up detail on the back.

She styled her long, black tresses in a side part and wore voluminous curls in her mane. Suzy’s hair spilled messily over her shoulders and covered a portion of her chest in the process. The Brazilian beauty rocked a striking application of makeup that appeared to include eyeliner, smoky eye shadow, mascara, blush, and lip gloss.

In her caption, Suzy promoted her OnlyFans page. The post quickly accrued plenty of attention from her admirers, garnering over 3,000 likes and 50-plus comments in short order.

“Hi how are you,” one of the model’s fans asked.

“Intense make you want so much more,” a second follower commented alongside a series of flames.

Many other Instagram users could not find the right words to express their emotions, and used emoji instead of words.