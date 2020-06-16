Gabby Epstein Wears A Tiny Zebra Bikini While ‘Adventurin’ With Her Jeep

Australian model Gabby Epstein stunned her 2.3 million Instagram followers after posting a sizzling double-picture update that showed her going “adventurin” in a tiny zebra-inspired ensemble.

The bikini bottoms had a cheeky cut that showed off the model’s pert posterior. She pulled up the string side ties to accentuate her hourglass figure.

The top continued the zebra print motif. It was classic triangle design with string ties that formed a halter neckline. Most of the garment was obscured by a cover-up, which also featured a zebra print. It was cropped to just below the bust-line to show off her toned midriff.

The top had a low scooped neckline, showing off her décolletage, and was knotted in the center of the bust. The garment also featured a pair of trendy long bishop sleeves made of a light fabric that appeared to be see-through.

Epstein accessorized with a series of stacked gold necklaces, gold rings, and matching hoop earrings. She styled her hair into a long messy ponytail, with some escaped tendrils ably framing her face.

In one photo, she held onto a pair of white sneakers, though she was not pictured wearing the footwear. She wore a pair of fashionable round sunglasses as well.

A view of stunning rocky terrain and a number of lush green trees formed the background, in addition to a parked black Jeep.

Epstein posed in the first shot by angling her back to the camera and giving a sultry look over her shoulder. In the second, her enviable figure faced viewers while she looked to the side and playfully tugged at her bikini bottoms.

Fans went wild over her latest update, awarding the post around 60,000 likes and 500 glowing comments.

“Can I marry you?” teased one lovestruck fan, adding three heart-eye emoji to their message, emphasizing their wish.

“Omg you look so fine,” a second follower raved, adding two black heart emoji to their words.

“Girl how are you so perfect?!?!” asked a third, using two fire emoji to signify Epstein’s hotness.

“Your posts always make my day better,” a fourth person wrote, concluding their comment with both a heart-eye and black heart emoji.

This is not the first time recently that Epstein has wowed her fans while wearing a bikini. In fact, just two days ago, she stunned fans while wearing a black swim set and a men’s oxford shirt, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.