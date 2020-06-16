‘Big Brother’ Season 22 Could Premiere In July With All-Star Cast Based On This Rumor

Producers for the CBS reality show traditionally set up one-day production shoots a few weeks before the live shows begin.

Big Brother could return to CBS sooner than expected. The summertime reality show, which celebrates its 20th anniversary on July 5, could return to TV in time to mark the milestone if the buzz about a recent tweet turns out to be on the money.

Plans for Big Brother’s anniversary season — which is also rumored to be an all-stars season — have been in limbo due to production shutdowns in the wake of the global coronavirus health pandemic. But a Twitter post from a popular reality TV fan site unearthed some interesting information that could be a hint that production could soon be starting.

RealityBBQ posted a job listing for a production assistant for an upcoming one-day production job in California, per CinemaBlend. The job date is listed as June 26.

In the caption to the post, which you can see below, the site noted that in the past, one-day job postings have popped up in early June ahead of filming and the start of sequester for Big Brother. Producers for the CBS reality show traditionally visit contestants’ hometowns to shoot footage for their opening packages. The CBS reality show usually premieres in late June and runs through mid-September.

In no way am I saying this is for #BB22, but a one day production job has popped up for Redding, CA. For our new followers, we would see several one day postings in early June for filming/start of sequester and had an idea of several hometowns before cast reveals. pic.twitter.com/QL7b1xQvVp — RealityBBQ #BB22 (@rbbq) June 15, 2020

In comments to the post, fans first wanted to know of any past houseguests live in Redding, California, the city where the production job is set to take place.

“It’s very close to where Swaggy is from,” one fan wrote, referencing past Big Brother contestant Chris “Swaggy C” Williams.

“My guess is that they aren’t going to do any hometown anything this year – but maybe filming everyone that day?” another fan added.

It should be noted that Redding, California is over 500 miles from Los Angeles. While many past Big Brother stars have relocated to California, many of them live closer to the L.A. area. If this job is for Big Brother – and that’s a very big if – it would appear that it could be to film footage of one future player and not all of them.

There is also the possibility that Big Brother will feature new contestants this season and that one or more of them is from Redding.

Indeed, the cast list for the Big Brother all-stars season has not yet been released, and CBS hasn’t even confirmed that the new season will feature a cast of past players. In fact, the show’s usual casting calls were held online even after the pandemic hit.

But recent rumored cast spoilers teased that past Big Brother winners Derrick Levasseur and Josh Martinez have been asked back, as well as notable alumni Frankie Grande and Paul Abrahamian. Other rumored returnees include Haleigh Broucher, Christopher “Swaggy C” Williams, Bayleigh Dayton, Tyler Crispen, and Season 20 winner Kaycee Clark, while legendary players Dan Gheesling and Janelle Pierzina are also reportedly being eyed for Season 22.