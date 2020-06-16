Laura Ingraham Calls Dr. Anthony Fauci ‘Medical Deep State,’ Tells Trump To ‘Ignore Alarmist COVID Drivel’

Fox News host Laura Ingraham called Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease specialist, “medical Deep State,” and called on President Trump to “ignore alarmist COVID drivel” on her show on Monday night.

As HuffPost reported, on Monday night’s edition of “The Ingraham Angle,” spoke about President Trump’s plans to hold a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma this weekend. The rally would cram potentially thousands of supporters into an enclosed space — the exact opposite of what public health officials have advised doing in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Indeed, as to the Tulsa rally specifically, multiple public health officials have asked Trump’s campaign to reconsider. For example, as reported in a companion HuffPost piece, Dr. Bruce Dart, the executive director of Tulsa’s Health Department, publicly expressed that he has “concerns” about large groups of people gathering indoors, in reference to the planned rally.

Dr. Fauci himself is similarly concerned about holding a rally during a pandemic, describing a large group as “a danger.”

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Ingraham suggested that she doesn’t believe those warnings should be taken seriously. Specifically, she referenced Dr. Fauci.

“The medical Deep State strikes again,” she said.

“Deep State” refers to a conspiracy theory that holds that there is a hidden government existing within the legitimately-elected government. Trump himself has been known to reference the Deep State, suggesting that the government-within-a-government is continually conspiring to undermine him.

She then went on to note the juxtaposition of dire health warnings about the spread of the coronavirus in an enclosed space, with the recent tolerance of George Floyd protests, which has brought tens of thousands of protesters together in outdoor spaces.

“Why did none of these people wailing about the health hazards of Trump’s future rallies voice any real sustained concern about the shoulder to shoulder protesters screaming at the top of their lungs, some not wearing masks, some taking them on and off, carrying BLM, Antifa, or nasty anti-Trump signs, no worries,” she said.

HuffPost writer Lee Moran posits that health officials have, in fact, warned repeatedly that the George Floyd protests could lead to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

As for Trump, she urged him and his campaign to “simply not react to any of this alarmist COVID drivel from here on out.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Trump’s campaign manager initially claimed that 300,000 people have requested tickets to the planned Tulsa rally, the venue for which seats 19,000. Trump himself has gone on to claim that one million people have requested tickets for the rally.