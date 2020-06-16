Kelly Clarkson Honors Black Lives Matter Protestors With Latest Kellyoke Cover

'The Voice' coach honored all those protesting with a heartfelt perdormance.

Kelly Clarkson honored those taking part in the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests across the U.S. and a number of other cities across the globe with the latest Kellyoke cover on her daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, this week. The star returned from Montana, where she’s been riding out the ongoing coronavirus crisis alongside her family, and got a new set together at her home in Los Angeles as she shared a heartfelt musical tribute to all those fighting for justice.

As reported by Entertainment Tonight Canada, during Monday’s (June 15) episode, Kelly performed her own version of U2’s 1982 hit “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” which she dedicated to “those protesting oppression and racism.”

The heartfelt performance saw Kelly belt out the song with her band. It began with a black-and-white shot of the mom of two in a makeshift home studio with lights behind her before it introduced her bandmates.

As the group performed together virtually due to the ongoing social distancing guidelines amid the pandemic, different pictures of the protests flashed up while the music played.

The sideshow included some very powerful photos from the various protests over the past few weeks following the death of George Floyd in May. George died after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for over eight minutes despite George repeatedly saying he could not breathe.

One snap showed several people holding hands, while another showed protestors peacefully kneeling as they gathered together and held up signs.

The video ended with a black-and-white shot of a sign with the words “No justice no peace” written on it placed on the ground.

Plenty of fans shared their thoughts on social media, where many viewers praised Kelly for her heartfelt cover.

“That was such a great song! Kelly nailed it! #StartTheConversation #BlackLivesMatter,” one fan tweeted.

“This is why I love Kelly Clarkson…her covers are EPIC!! One of my favorite U2 songs and the emotion she brought made me shed a tear,” another said.

“She’s got one great voice… and she’s singing live y’all … plus the video footage of the #BLM protesters are worth the view alone… Bravo #KellyClarkson,” a third person tweeted.

Kelly — who’s been very vocal about the protests on social media — regularly performs covers on her talk show and usually kicks things off with the performance segment, which she calls Kellyoke.

The star has shared how she and the crew on her eponymous talk show have had some honest conversations with one another about racism.

“It is an honest and sometimes difficult dialogue but we have always strived to be a show about connection and we want to walk the walk every day. Even when it is hard,” Kelly said, as she urged viewers to share their own experiences via the hashtag #StartTheConversation.

As reported by Us Weekly, the latest episode of the talk show on Monday also saw Kelly appear without her wedding ring after it was confirmed last week that she had filed for divorce from her husband Brandon Blackstock after around seven years of marriage.