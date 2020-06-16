Sadie Robertson Says She’s No ‘Poster Child Of Purity’ As She Shares Bikini Snap With Shirtless Husband

Sadie wrote about how she did things differently when she and her future husband began dating.

Sadie Robertson shared some advice about love with her 3.8 million Instagram followers on Monday, and her post was accompanied by a rather steamy snapshot of the Duck Dynasty star and her husband.

Sadie, 23, rose to fame on her family’s popular A&E reality series, but her celebrity reaches far beyond the confines of television these days. The former Dancing with the Stars competitor can boast being a successful author, a podcast host, and one of the most popular young Christian influencers on social media. Sadie often speaks out about her faith on Instagram, and she also uses the photo-sharing app to keep fans updated on her life.

Sadie’s latest Instagram upload was a prime example of her own unique way of utilizing social media to spread the gospel. The photo she chose for her post was sure to attract the attention of her followers. It was a black-and-white shot of Sadie and her husband, Christian Huff, on a beach. Sadie was wearing a sporty striped bikini that included a bralette top with a low scoop neck. Meanwhile, Christian was shirtless and clad in a pair of swim trunks with an elastic drawstring waist.

Sadie and Christian both had soaking-wet hair, and they were covered with glistening water droplets. Sadie’s right hand was resting on her husband’s right shoulder, and her left hand was cupping his left bicep. The two lovebirds were gazing deep into each other’s eyes as their intimate moment was captured on film.

In the caption of her Instagram post, Sadie got real about her past relationship experiences. She confessed that she felt “shame” when she was doing things her own way instead of letting her faith be the foundation of her romantic relationships. Sadie also admitted that she’s “not the poster child of purity,” and she revealed that she and Christian “both had a past” when they met. However, they decided that they weren’t going to give into their “fleshly desires” while they were dating.

Sadie also shared what she views as the most important attributes in a potential spouse. She told her followers to look for a partner who helps them “get closer to God” and makes them a “better person.”

Sadie’s words clearly hit home with her Instagram followers, who have rewarded her post with over 360,000 likes since it was initially shared on her account. They also had plenty to say about it in the comments section.

“Thank you, insightful and simple. The world needs more simple but important conversations like this,” read one response to her post.

“This was so encouraging! thank you!” another fan wrote.

“I needed this, thank you,” a third admirer remarked.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sadie also showed her love for Christian in an Instagram post celebrating his 22nd birthday. The couple of one year was pictured posing together during an outing to mark the occasion.