Madison Woolley Flaunts Her Hourglass Figure In A Black Mini Dress

Madison Woolley took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, June 16, to share a sultry update with her 530,000 followers. In the latest post, the Australian model rocked a skintight mini dress that showed off her assets and fit physique.

In the brand-new snapshot, Madison posed in front of a big mirror inside her bedroom. She stood in the middle of the frame, angling her body slightly to the side. She tilted her head to the side as she gazed at her phone’s screen, checking out her angle. She placed her right hand to her hips, while her other hand held her iPhone and took the selfie.

Madison rocked a short dress, seemingly made of thick cotton fabric. It had a ruched design along the sides and featured a low-cut neckline that exposed her ample cleavage. The clothing also boasted off-then-shoulder sleeves that clung to her incredibly lean arms. The snug fit of the garment emphasized her hourglass frame. The hem was tight and looked like it would ride up her thighs whenever she moved.

The influencer enhanced her beauty with cosmetics and tied her platinum blond hair up in a low bun. The makeup application appeared to consist of a matte foundation, well-defined eyebrows, nude-toned eyeshadow, eyeliner, and several coats of mascara. She also seemed to have applied bronzer, glowing highlighter, and matte lipstick with lip gloss on top. She decided to wear minimal jewelry, ditching the necklace that left her neck bare. The accessories she sported were a pair of thick hoop earrings and a ring.

In the caption, Madison wrote something about her “little black dress” and revealed that the sexy piece was from Boohoo Australia. She also gave a discount code for her fans to use.

The new social media share has been liked more than 5,000 times and had received over 70 comments in less than a day. Madison’s legion of fans wrote gushing messages in the comments section, with most of them telling her how stunning she looked. Some followers decided to leave a string of emoji as an expression of their admiration for the model.

“Wow! You look amazing. You look like a doll here, I swear. Love the tan, too!” one of her followers commented.

“I’m obsessed with your looks ever since I started following you. I watched your videos, and I have been enjoying your vlogs,” wrote another admirer.

“Thanks for showing this dress. I think I’ll buy the same one. You look gorgeous, by the way,” added a third social media fan.

“Amazing beauty and body. You have it all, Maddie,” gushed a fourth Instagram user.