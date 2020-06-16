Kayla Moody Lotions Her Backside In Revealing Black Bikini

The model leaves little to the imagination in the latest video posted to her Instagram.

Kayla Moody is getting ready for a day at the beach. In her latest Instagram post, the model shared a video of herself rubbing lotion on her derriere for the camera. The video was all about Kayla’s backside, and Kayla used the video to rub the lotion in before she smacked her rear end for the camera. She wore a skimpy, revealing black bikini for the video which left little to the imagination.

Near the end of the video, the model’s face also appeared, as she kneeled down in order to look directly at the camera. Her fingernails were manicured with her usual french tips, and her skin is glistening as the lotion reflects the light from the sun.

Although the video didn’t offer much of a look at the model’s upper half, Kayla appears to be wearing a matching black top that does little to cover her cleavage. She’s wearing her blonde hair down in its usual loose waves, and her face has a sultry look in the brief appearance it makes on camera. In the post’s caption, the model asked her followers if they prefer g-strings or thongs, and many were eager to respond.

In the 30 minutes since the post went live, it’s already received more than 150 comments and thousands of likes. In the comments, users weighed in with their preferred bikini bottoms, and some told the model that they’d prefer to see her in neither.

“On you, anything looks good!” one user wrote.

“G string!! Every time, always!!” another remarked.

Still other commenters said they would need more information in order to make an informed decision.

“I will have to see more before I can decide, and thank you, and may I say YUM,” a third commented.

“Awesome! thong or G string? You make both look Spectacular,” another wrote.

While Kayla’s backside was the emphasis of her latest post, she’s also shared images that offer a sense of her entire curvaceous figure. Yesterday, the model shared an image of herself topless, posed against a wall made of wooden boards. In the photo, Kayla wore only tiny jean shorts, and emphasized her curvy silhouette. Her hair was down and ran along her back, just as it does in the video, and she also appeared to be rocking her french tips.

That photo, which has been live for less than a day, has already received more than 440 comments and thousands of likes from Kayla’s more than 860,000 followers.