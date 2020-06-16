Kylie Jenner Shares Wild West Pic Alongside Daughter Stormi

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star posted the pic to Instagram.

Kylie Jenner stated in the caption of a new Instagram share that she woke up in the “wild wild west” alongside daughter Stormi. The makeup mogul posted the image to the delight of her 181 million followers. Thus far, the sweet and scenic pic has been liked 6,342,516 times and counting.

Kylie and Stormi appeared to be dwarfed by the stunning backdrop of what fans in the comments section believed to be the Wyoming home of Kylie’s sister, Kim Kardashian West, and her husband, Kanye West. Kylie did not indicate where the image was taken in the photo’s caption or geotag.

Behind mother and daughter appeared to be a log cabin. The magnificent structure seemed to be located in a wooded area with a lake in the far background. Kylie and Stormi were pictured in an outdoor area, where a small table and chairs on a concrete foundation were seen. Kylie was seated in the image while Stormi stood in front of her, wrapped in her mother’s arms.

Dressed in their western best, Kylie and Stormi attempted to fit in with their surroundings. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore what appeared to be a denim jumpsuit for the pic. The material looked to be the same for the loose-fitting top and wide-legged pants. The top appeared to have an interesting neckline detail of a pointed collar that was turned in toward Kylie’s chest. With that, the 22-year-old added mustard-colored pointed-toe, high-heeled boots. Kylie completed her western-chic attire with oversized glasses and simple hoop earrings. Her hair was pulled away from her face with two tendrils that fell down her cheekbones.

Stormi looked adorable in the photo. She wore a denim halter dress. Her back was exposed as she hugged her mother and smiled. The little girl’s hair was styled into small braids atop her head. Stormi’s ensemble was complete with tan cowboy boots.

Fans of the young mother love the way she and Stormi often coordinate their outfits and the way they clearly adore one another.

“You guys are so cute,” remarked one follower of the reality star.

“Ahh, the little girl is so cute. Her and Kylie always look so great together,” said a second fan.

“I love those outfits, you are so adorable together,” stated a third Instagrammer.

“Both mother and daughter are looking beautiful. Look at how much Stormi loves her mama, it’s so evident. God bless,” said a fourth user.