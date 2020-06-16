Natalie Roser Flaunts Her Fit Physique In An Orange Sports Bra & Matching Leggings

Australian bombshell Natalie Roser shared a stunning triple update with her 1.2 million Instagram followers in which she showcased her fit figure in an orange athletic ensemble. The pictures were taken in Sydney, Australia, as the geotag indicated, although Natalie appeared to be posing in front of a plain white wall that provided a simple, neutral backdrop.

The ensemble Natalie wore was from the brand Alo Yoga, and she made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself. She also specified in the caption that the stunning burnt orange hue she was wearing was a new color from the brand’s collection.

In the first snap, Natalie perched on the ground and bent over, reaching towards her toes as she gazed at the camera. Her toned thighs were on full display in her high-waisted leggings, and she paired them with a sports bra that featured a scooped neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The vibrant hue looked gorgeous against her sun-kissed skin, and her body was toned and trim.

Natalie pulled her long blond locks into a bun atop her head, and secured them with a colorful blue scrunchie. Though her face was partially blocked in the first shot, she didn’t look to have much makeup on, if any at all.

In the second snap, Natalie was in the process of stretching out her muscles after a gruelling charity run, as she discussed in the caption. She placed one hand on the ground and had the other extended into the air as she elevated her body. The pose showcased her chiselled stomach, and Natalie had her eyes closed and face turned towards the sky in the serene shot.

In the third and final picture in the update, Natalie leaned forward and flashed a big smile at the camera. Her natural beauty was on full display, and her fans couldn’t get enough. The post racked up over 2,800 likes within just one hour, as well as 48 comments.

“So Beautiful and what a lovely smile,” one fan commented, followed by a heart emoji.

“Love the set on you,” another follower wrote.

“That smile is infectious,” a third fan added, loving Natalie’s joyful expression in the third snap.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Natalie gave her followers the first update about her charity challenge by sharing a double Instagram post. She was on the beach in Australia, and rocked a pair of black leggings and a white long-sleeved top that showcased her fit figure.