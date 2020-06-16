Yanet Garcia Rocks Daisy Dukes In Franklin Canyon Park With Her Pomeranian In Tow

Yanet Garcia showed off her adventurous side on Instagram in a new photo that she posted on her Instagram account yesterday. The post has already attracted a ton of attention from her 13.3 million fans.

The snapshot captured Yanet posed outside on a bright and sunny day. She was out and about at Franklin Canyon Park, as the geotag in her photo indicated. The setting was picture-perfect. In front of the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” was a small body of water surrounded by lush greenery. Yanet positioned herself on a wooden rail and rested her feet on the mulch-covered ground underneath her. Yanet posed with her right shoulder facing the camera and held her beloved Pomeranian, Mamacita, and her pink leash in her arms.

She opted for a casual outfit that included a long-sleeved shirt. The garment boasted a bright yellow fabric and a thin material that looked like perfect attire for a spring day. The middle of the piece was a tad oversized and loose fabric gathered around her waist and midsection. It featured a few intricate stitching details, including an exposed seam on her bicep.

On her lower half, Yanet sported a pair of tiny Daisy Duke shorts that had dark washed fabric. The shorts had incredibly large leg holes that allowed her killer stems to be put on display. The bottom of the garment was frayed and gave the shorts a vintage vibe. The babe completed her sexy look with a pair of black sneakers that had white soles.

She slicked her long, brunette tresses back out of her face and gathered her hair in a small bun. Yanet added a pair of round sunglasses to shield herself from the UV rays and appeared to be virtually makeup-free in the photo.

The update has been live on her page overnight, and many of Yanet’s fans have showered it with praise. The post has been double-tapped over 189,000 times while an additional 402 social media users took their admiration a step further and left comments.

“Beautiful view, gorgeous dog sooo cute and fluffy,” one follower commented alongside a trio of hearts.

“Wow, even without any makeup, you are a beauty and force to be reckoneddd [sic] with. I love you,” another Instagrammer added.

“Please marry me,” a third follower pleaded.

Another social media user kept things simple and called Yanet “absolutely beautiful.”

The model has been spending a ton of time with her pooch during the quarantine. As reported by The Inquisitr yesterday, Yanet soaked up the sun in a neon yellow bikini with Mamacita by her side.