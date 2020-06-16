Devon Windsor Leans Back In A Plunging Zebra-Print Swimsuit By The Pool

The Victoria's Secret Angel showed some skin in a skintight swimsuit.

Devon Windsor sizzled in a swimsuit in a stunning new photo shared to social media this week. The Victoria’s Secret Angel flashed her tanned skin in the gorgeous snap, which showed her while she leaned back on her hands in a plunging animal-print one-piece from her own line of swimwear, called Devon Windsor Swim, while she caught some rays.

The 26-year-old lingerie model placed both hands behind her as she sat by the side of the swimming pool in the June 15 upload. She struck a sultry pose and her long blond hair cascaded down as she leaned back on her arms.

Devon looked every inch the superstar as she flashed some skin. Her glowing all-over tan was visible while she tilted her head upwards towards the sunny sky with a pair of rectangular, white framed sunglasses on her eyes.

As for her stylish one-piece, Devon wowed in the monochrome look which plunged very low at the chest to show off her décolletage and featured a matching collar around her neck.

The bathing suit was a skintight gray and white zebra-print design that perfectly showed off her enviable curves. It cinched in at the waist with a belt in the same material which wrapped around the middle of her torso and featured a metallic silver fastening.

It was also cut slightly high at the hips to flaunt her long, model legs.

Devon — who recently showed off her “itty bitty bikini” in another snap recently shared to social media — kept things matching as she sported a headscarf in the same zebra-print on her head.

The star relaxed on a large white sunbed with a book while a swimming pool could be seen to her right.

In the caption, Devon told her 2 million fans that she wore her brand’s Stella full-piece. She also shared that her sunglasses and headscarf were both available to purchase from her swim brand, which she launched last year.

Plenty of fans took to the comments section to praise the lingerie model and her line.

“Wow,” one person commented with two red heart emoji.

“Such a gorgeous pattern! Love the matching headscarf,” another said.

“So gorgeous!!!!” a third comment read.

But this isn’t the first time Devon has flashed some skin in a fun zebra-print look.

Earlier this month, the model wowed in a strapless baby blue zebra-print bikini as she soaked up the sun on the side of a yacht. Devon posed for the camera somewhere very tropical and flashed plenty of skin as she lied down on her back while out on the stunning blue water.