Melissa Riso Stretches Out On A Black Leather Couch In Skimpy White Lingerie

Brunette bombshell Melissa Riso thrilled her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her most recent post, a sizzling snap in which she stretched out across a black leather couch in a skimpy white lingerie set. The lingerie Melissa wore was from the brand Oh Polly, and she made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram account in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

The photo appeared to have been taken during a photoshoot, as Melissa also tagged the photographer and makeup artist responsible for the look. She stretched out across the couch in a way that only her bra was visible, but there was still plenty on display for her followers to love.

The bra Melissa wore featured delicate lace cups that showcased a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Trim along the edges of the cups added a feminine twist to the ensemble, and the white hue looked gorgeous against her bronzed skin. The bra straps stretching over Melissa’s shoulders had an extra detail as well, featuring small cut-outs that gave tiny glimpses of skin for a more unique look than a simple solid-colored strap.

Melissa had one arm positioned on the couch in a way that it blocked out part of her lower body, so followers weren’t able to see the underwear she paired with the sexy bra. However, the curve of her hip and a portion of her toned thigh remained exposed in the sexy snap.

Melissa’s long, dark locks tumbled down, almost blending into the couch, and she kept the rest of the look simple, adding a delicate necklace and nothing else.

Her beauty look was glamorous, with what appeared to be gold eyeshadow tones and long lashes to accentuate her gorgeous gaze, as well as a nude hue on her lips.

Melissa paired the sexy photo with an empowering caption that urged her followers to embrace their bodies. Her fans loved the post, and it racked up over 10,300 likes as well as 247 comments within 10 hours.

“Stunning beauty,” one follower remarked.

“That’s a very sexy message of self love!” another fan wrote, loving Melissa’s caption.

“Absolutely amazing body,” one fan commented, followed by a string of emoji.

“Your flaws that you believe that you have, are what makes you all the more beautiful,” another fan added, referencing Melissa’s caption.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Melissa surprised her followers with a snap in which she indulged in her “naughty hobby.” She rocked a gray tank-style bodysuit with a plunging neckline that revealed a serious amount of cleavage, and posed with a large gun pointed out of frame while also wearing a utility belt with a few other firearms positioned around her waist.