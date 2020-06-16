Scheana Shay Posts Glam Photo As Boyfriend Brock Davies Turns 30

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star celebrated her boyfriend's milestone day with a sweet Instagram post.

Sheana Shay posted a glam photo in honor of her boyfriend Brock Davies’ 30th birthday, but he’s the one who gave fans some cake. The Vanderpump Rules star shared a stunning photo to Instagram as her man marked his milestone birthday, and Brock later gave a gift to his own Instagram followers in the form of a stripped-down shot.

Scheana, 35, shared a photo of her and Brock dressed to the nines as they posed at the exclusive Marine M Salon Studio in Sherman Oaks, California. In the photo, the Bravo beauty wore a sparkly silver-and-black satin jumpsuit, while her boyfriend wore a coordinating black tux with a silver sequin bow tie. Scheana’s long hair was sleekly styled, while Brock went for a slicked-back look for his long tresses.

In the caption to the post, Scheana reflected on her nine-month relationship with Brock as she wished him a happy birthday. The Vanderpump Rules star noted the “many memories” the two have already made together. She teased a future with her man as she wrote that she can’t wait to see what life has in store for them.

Scheana also thanked Brock for bringing her “spark” back, presumably a reference to her past relationships that didn’t pan out. The Bravo star used the “#dirty30” hashtag at the end of her post.

In the comments to the post, fans and famous friends, including model and reality star Kendra Wilkinson, fellow Bravo star Hannah Berner, and several of Scheana’s Vanderpump Rules co-stars, reacted to the glamorous pic of the sizzling hot couple.

“Happy birthday [Brock Davies]. So happy to know you! Can’t wait for our next trip all together,” wrote Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix.

Co-star James Kennedy posted fire emoji as he wrote, “And happy birthday [Brock Davies].”

“Wow what a couple!” added James’ girlfriend, Raquel Leviss.

Brock, meanwhile showed off his birthday “cake” in the form of a racy pic posted to his own Instagram page. The bare-butt pic showed the Australian personal trainer posing by a pool overlooking the Indian Ocean during a trip to Bali.

“I thought I’d feed you with some birthday Cake, ” Brock captioned the NSFW pic.

“My sexy man! Happy Birthday, baby!!!” Scheana replied.

Scheana recently enjoyed an epic weekend in San Diego as she celebrated Brock’s birthday with pals Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy, according to People. The Vanderpump Rules couples stayed at the Viejas Casino and Resort for Brock’s birthday weekend.