WWE Rumors: Current Champion May Have Hinted At Heel Turn On ‘Monday Night Raw,’ Report Suggests

After weeks of rumors, it appears that WWE has dropped the first major hint of a heel turn for United States Champion Apollo Crews.

As noted by WrestlingNews.co, this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw included a backstage segment where MVP offered Crews a chance to join his stable. Although Crews turned down the offer as he proceeded to face Shelton Benjamin in a non-title match, with MVP watching from backstage, the reigning champion utilized some heel tactics as he used the ropes in order to defeat the veteran.

Reacting to the possible character development for Crews, Forbes wrote that MVP has stood out as a manager who gives “valuable advice” based on a wrestler’s current situation and charges his would-be clients if they’re interested in getting more tips. The outlet added that Crews should “reconsider” MVP’s offer, as such a move would allow a mid-card talent like him to “maximize his potential” by turning heel for the first time since his 2016 main roster call-up.

Reports of a possible Crews heel turn first emerged in March, back when the 32-year-old was still part of the Friday Night SmackDown roster and rumored to be turning on Chad Gable. Those plans were seemingly dropped when he was moved to Raw, but when MVP started gathering members for his faction, Crews was prominently mentioned as one of his potential recruits. Currently, MVP is managing Bobby Lashley and recent NXT call-ups Brendan Vink and Shane Thorne, though the latter duo has not been utilized on recent episodes of Monday Night Raw.

Regarding WWE’s future plans for MVP’s stable, WrestlingNews.co wrote that the company is still pushing forward with the group, despite the recent dismissal of Paul Heyman as Raw executive director. Aside from Crews, Benjamin has also been discussed as a likely recruit, according to the publication’s Paul Davis. Per his sources, MVP has been pushing for the longtime grappler to be featured more frequently on television, given how rarely he is used on the red brand’s programming.

Although a shift to a villainous character could theoretically keep Crews relevant in the months to follow, rumors have also suggested that the recent changes to WWE’s creative team could mean his improved push may soon be coming to an end. As documented by The Inquisitr, it was reported late last week that WWE chairman Vince McMahon isn’t a big fan of the erstwhile United States Champion and apparently considers him one of the “wrong people” Heyman tried to push.