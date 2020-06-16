Jilissa Zoltko Bares Booty In New Instagram Snap

Jilissa Zoltko tantalized her Instagram followers on Monday, June 15, with a saucy snapshot of herself showcasing her perky posterior. The latest share featured the model wearing a black thong bikini that showcased her bodacious curves.

The photo showed Jilissa taking a dip in the swimming pool. The stunning skyscraper views behind her revealed that the pool was situated in a building. For her pose, she let her toned backside face the camera, making her curvaceous derriere the main focus of the shot. She leaned on the side of the pool, leaving her lower body submerged in water. She presumably kneeled on the ledge as she looked over her shoulder, gazing into the lens with a sultry expression on her face. The warm sunshine illuminated her flawless figure, making her tanned skin glow.

A bottle of the well-known Bali Body was spotted beside her. Longtime followers of the model know that Jilissa has used and promoted the tanning product for quite some time now.

In the post, the 22-year-old sported a sexy two-piece swimsuit. The top seemingly boasted padded cups with thin straps that clung to her lean shoulders, accentuating her toned arms. She wore a teeny thong that showcased her pert booty. It featured high leg cuts that emphasized her curvy hips.

Jilissa wore her long blond locks untied, tossing the strands over her shoulder. As for her makeup application, she appeared to have sported a full-coverage foundation, well-defined eyebrows, thick mascara, and black eyeliner. She also seemed to have applied a light dusting of bronzer and nude lipstick. She added several accessories to her sexy ensemble, including a pair of hoop earrings, a ring, a bracelet, and a bangle.

Instead of using words, Jilissa added a droplet emoji in the caption. She also made sure to tag Bali Body in both the post and the picture.

Many of her eager fans loved the new update. In less than a day of being published on the popular social media platform, the picture gained more than 38,500 likes and over 500 comments. Many of her admirers and several fellow models took to the comments section to shower her with adoring messages. Most of them went crazy over her killer physique, while some others weren’t that confident with words. Instead, they chimed in with various emoji.

“Omg! What a dream you are,” one of her fans wrote.

“There’s no background in that pic. All I see is you!!” another Instagram follower commented.

“The sun gave you a beautiful tan. What a stunner!” added a third social media user.