YouTube Star Saffron Barker Continues To Tease An Announcement In Short Orange Dress

YouTube star Saffron Barker took to Instagram to update fans with a new photo of herself. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform and wowed followers with a bright number for her most recent upload.

The 19-year-old stunned in a short orange dress with long loose-fitted sleeves. The garment was relatively low-cut and showcased a hint of her decolletage, which she decorated with a necklace featuring a heart pendant. The dress fell way above her knees and showed off her tanned legs. Barker continued to accessorize herself with a ring, small earrings, and aviator sunglasses. She kept her nails short with a coat of polish and styled her long wavy blond hair down for the occasion. For her makeup application, she appeared to have applied lipstick.

In the image, Barker was captured from the knees-up in front of a bright car. She was surrounded by a clear blue sky and a number of tall palm trees. The YouTuber — who boasts more than 2.3 million subscribers — placed one hand on her hip and rested the other beside her. Barker looked directly at the camera lens with a smile and pushed the majority of her locks over to one side.

For her caption, she implied this post is related to the upcoming announcement she teased last week. Barker also geotagged the upload with Miami Beach, Florida.

In the tags, she credited the clothing brand In The Style for her outfit.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 77,000 likes and over 1,000 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.6 million followers.

“Ooooh, I can’t wait to find out!! Loving your outfit too,” one user wrote.

“Just look at how beautiful you are, wowza,” another devotee shared, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“Wow you look stunning and this looks amazing!!” remarked a third fan.

“You are insanely beautiful in every way possible,” a fourth admirer commented.

Barker didn’t state what the announcement would be related to. However, after recently launching her own clothing range with In The Style, fans are assuming she will be dropping another collection soon.

Over the past couple of weeks, Barker has been posing in outfits from her first collection with the brand. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore a multicolored cropped tie-dye jumper paired with light green high-waisted shorts. Barker completed the look with lace-up sneakers and sported her blond wavy hair in a high bun.