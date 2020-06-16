Danielle Knudson Rocks A Minuscule Bikini & Aviators In Tulum

Danielle Knudson brought the heat to social media yesterday when she shared a smoking-hot photo of her flaunting her incredible bikini body.

The Canadian hottie was posed on a beach, and the shot was snapped in black-and-white. A geotag on the post indicated that Danielle was in Tulum, Mexico, but she did not reveal whether the image was recent or a throwback. She looked confident as she posed directly in the center of the frame, wearing a minuscule bikini. The babe placed both hands on her hips and stood upright. Danielle tilted her face toward the sky and had her lips slightly parted.

The model’s swimsuit had the traditional triangle cut with a thin string underneath her bust. The garment had skinny straps tied behind her neck, and its cups were spaced far apart, making for an NSFW display. The Canadian beauty showed off her cleavage, and her bronzed skin glistened in the sun.

Danielle’s bathing suit bottoms also featured thin string and had a daringly high cut that showcased her sculpted thighs and chiseled hip bones. The garment’s waistband hit a few inches below her navel, leaving her sculpted abs well on display. Danielle added several accessories to her sexy look, including a pair of chic aviators that reflected the sun in its lenses. She added a little bit of sparkle with a necklace that had a circular pendant, and the model also wore a pair of small earrings that provided even more bling.

She styled her long tresses with a deep side part, and her hair was swept over her right shoulder. The majority of her mane fell at her back, and a few loose pieces of hair waved in the ocean breeze. It looked as if Danielle was sporting a small application of makeup, which included blush and lipgloss. She made sure to tag her glam squad in the caption, including her photographer, stylist, and makeup artist.

The Canadian beauty shared a quote about fitness and let her fans know that she had a new ab series coming this week. The image attracted thousands of likes, and over 140 supporters have left compliments for the star, most of which applauded her bikini body.

“Tremendous! Perfection! Treasure!” one follower gushed alongside a few various emoji.

“Photo is awesome,” a second person complimented.

“You are great motivation beautiful 🙂 Who or what motivates you to be the best you can be?” a third fan added.