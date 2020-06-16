Fitness Trainer Kayla Itsines Shows Off Toned Abdomen In New Core Workout Video

Fitness trainer Kayla Itsines took to popular social media site Instagram on Monday, June 15, to post a short workout video in which she targeted her ab muscles.

For the workout, Kayla wore an all-black outfit that consisted of a sports bra and gym shorts. The top included straps that featured white and black stripes, giving it a bit of flair, while showing off much of the model’s upper body. Viewers got an eyeful of her chiseled shoulders, arms, and upper back, while the eye was drawn to her toned tummy. The shorts rose up to Kayla’s belly button and ended at the tops of her thighs, leaving the length of her long, lean legs exposed.

Kayla completed the outfit with a pair of white sneakers and white socks and added a silver exercise watch to accessorize. Her long, straight brunette tresses were pulled back into a ponytail to keep her hair from spilling in her face during the intense workout and she appeared to have made up her face with a touch of black mascara and lip gloss.

The Australian fitness trainer carried out the short workout in a living room space, complete with a gray couch, white and dark-gray accent pillows, a brown rug, and a large wilderness framed photo. Kayla performed the ab exercises on a black mat and did not make use of any additional equipment.

Kayla began the ab routine with a series of crunches, alternating between bending her knees in towards her chest while stretching her arms towards her feet and lifting her legs towards the ceiling. The second move was the classic bicycle style crunch followed by a rigorous round of mountain climbers. Kayla demonstrated several in-and-out push-ups next, keeping her heart rate up with the dynamic jumping exercise and added a few side plank crunches to work her obliques. The final exercise in the video clip was a type of walking plank. In all exercises, Kayla showed off her fit and toned figure, emphasizing her chiseled abdomen.

In the caption of the video, Kayla told her 12.5 million followers that week two of her SWEAT challenge had begun. She added that she wanted to post a few of her favorite ab exercises for a sneak peek of the challenge and asked her fans which muscle group was their favorite to train.

