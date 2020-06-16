Bethenny Frankel Reunites With Boyfriend Paul Bernon, Shows Off Washboard Abs As Fans React

Bethenny Frankel had been in quarantine without him for months.

Bethenny Frankel is finally back together with Paul Bernon after spending nearly three months without him as the former Real Housewives of New York City cast member and her daughter, Bryn Casey Hoppy, quarantined in The Hamptons and Paul remained at their home in Boston.

According to a June 14 report from The Sun, Bethenny and Paul reunited days ago for some fun in the sun at Bethenny’s New York vacation home before venturing out on a boat ride, where Bethenny proudly showcased her washboard abs in an orange bikini, which she paired with a white summer hat.

As for Paul, he wore a white polo shirt with a pair of army green sunglasses.

After the longtime reality star, who is set to appear in HBO Max’s The Big Shot with Bethenny, later this year, shared a photo of herself and Bethenny on a boat, a number of her fans and followers were thrilled to see that the couple was back together after being forced to stay apart due to the coronavirus pandemic and weighed in on their reunion in the comments section of her post.

“I bet [you] missed him! Glad to see [you] happy,” one person wrote to Bethenny.

“So happy that you two are back in each others company!” said another.

A third fan suspected that Bethenny and Paul had a “fabulous” reunion with one another after the two of them made the decision to quarantine separately in March, likely not realizing just how long they would have to remain in quarantine after that point.

“Awww you [two] have been apart forever from this quarantine. I bet the reunion was fabulous,” the fan wrote.

As Real Housewives of New York City fans have seen, Bethenny has been sharing tons of photo and video updates on her social media pages in the months since she and Bryn began quarantining and in a lot of them, she’s been seen cooking. Bethenny was also forced to celebrate her daughter’s 10th birthday amid the quarantine but did her best to make the event special for Bryn by hosting a birthday parade and treating her to tons of special gifts.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Bethenny spoke to Entertainment Tonight at the end of March about her quarantine separation from Paul and admitted that despite the hardships they faced as they lived in different states, they’d actually grown closer to one another.

“We are closer than ever, but I want to go there. It’s just we’re both sort of panicked,” she explained.