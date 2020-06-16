Britney Spears Shows Off New Look In A Plunging Crop Top

Britney posed for the camera after she revealed her new look on Instagram.

Britney Spears continued to show off her new look on Instagram on Monday (June 15) in a series of stunning new photos. Shortly after the pop superstar slipped into a pink animal-print bikini to tell fans that she’d officially cut bangs into her hair, she continued to show off her brand new ‘do with another set of snaps that showed her while she posed in a skintight crop top.

The mom of two stunned as she rocked a plunging baby pink top covered in small red polka dots with thicker straps over both shoulders and a twist design in the middle of her torso.

The “Don’t Let Me Be The Last To Know” singer showed off plenty of her décolletage as well as her toned arms and torso in the multi-photo upload, which she shared only an hour after she first debuted her new look for her 24.5 million followers.

In the first photo, which was taken from a high angle, Britney proudly showed off her choppy new bangs with her long blond hair half up and half down. She accessorized her cleavage-baring polka dot look with a black choker that featured a large embellishment in the center of her neck.

Britney kept her lips pursed and looked upwards towards the camera in front of a white wall. She also pulled a very similar pose in the second snap.

In the third photo, she swished her long hair as her locks sat over her right shoulder. She kept her makeup fresh as her skin glowed.

In the fourth photo, she gave fans a better look at her toned torso while she posed with both arms down by her sides. The fifth and final snap was a little closer up and showed Britney as she slightly parted her new bangs in the center and pushed her locks to either side of her face.

She didn’t give too much away in the caption. Britney simply shared the photo collection with three red rose emoji.

Plenty of fans shared their thoughts on her new look and her poses in the comments section.

“Super cute!!” one person said.

Another described the singer as being a “Bangs Queen.”

“THE HAIR AND MAKE UP OMG AN UPGRADE,” another Instagram user said.

Britney’s latest Instagram upload has received over 481,000 likes in 14 hours.

The latest look at the Pop Princess came shortly after she made her much anticipated return to the music scene. The star officially released her first new music in years last month when she dropped the song “Mood Ring”, which was actually featured as a bonus track on the Japanese version of her 2016 album Glory.