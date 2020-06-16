Megan Fox Fuels Dating Rumors After She Is Spotted Kissing Machine Gun Kelly In Los Angeles

Actress Megan Fox fueled the long-standing rumors of a relationship with rapper Machine Gun Kelly on Monday. The pair was spotted out in Los Angeles and even photographed kissing, The Daily Mail reported.

The Transformers actress was spotted wearing an all-black ensemble and white sneakers. Fox had on a basic black T-shirt tied in a knot with black ripped skinny jeans. The actress carried a black leather jacket and a large backpack.

Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, wore a bright pink T-shirt that showed off the rapper’s tattoo sleeve and torn acid-washed jeans. The “In These Walls” rapper had a cap with “F*ck You” written on it. The swear word was blurred out in the photos.

Fox and Kelly walked hand-in-hand as they exited and entered a Los Angeles area pub. The pair spent over an hour and a half at Mr. Furley’s Bar. The establishment is known as the area’s “only exciting locals bar.” Mr. Furley’s is located in Sherman Oaks, California, which is a short distance away from Los Angeles and popular with many celebrities. The bar serves beers, cocktails, handcrafted food, and also offers a variety of games.

Fox and Kelly exited the bar at 7 p.m. and headed to the rapper’s car nearby. The “Bloody Valentine” rapper gripped the actress’s fingers as they stood beside the vehicle. The rapper then helped Fox with the door as she entered through the driver’s side of the burnt sienna Cadillac Eldorado. The pair lingered in the car for a bit as the rapper gazed into the eyes of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles actress. The two then shared a kiss.

This romantic display comes as rumors have swirled for months that Fox and Kelly were an item. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the This is 40 actress recently ended a 10-year marriage to actor Brian Austin Greene. The pair share three kids, Bodhi Ransom, Journey River, and Noah Shannon. An Us Weekly source shared that the actress and rapper got together before the couple’s divorce announcement.

“Megan and MGK have hooked up, and they became intimate when Megan and Brian we’re separated, but hadn’t fully cut ties,” a source told the outlet.

Rumors continued to circulate when Fox was featured in Kelly’s latest music video for the song “Bloody Valentine” last month.

Fox wasn’t the only one that seemed to move on from the past relationship. Austin Green was spotted grabbing takeout in Los Angeles with actress Courtney Stodden over the weekend.