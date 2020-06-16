Brooke Burke, 48, Flaunts Her Incredible Curves In A Striped Bikini While Lying On A Surfboard

Brooke Burke picked the perfect backdrop for her new Instagram snap.

Brooke Burke certainly knows how to grab attention. The former Dancing with the Stars host stunned her 422,000 Instagram followers with a photo of herself on the beach wearing a skimpy striped bikini as she soaked up some sun on a surfboard.

Burke, 48, seemed to defy her age, as seen in the recent Instagram snap. Her body was on full display as she posed on a surfboard while wearing a cute two-piece swimsuit. She was fully stretched out and lying on her back so that her entire physique seemed to glow in the sun’s hot rays. The bikini that Burke wore in the pic accentuated her curves and showed off her fit body. The top half of the swimwear was composed of red and blue stripes on a white background. The triangular-shaped cups appeared to be held together with thin white strings that may have tied in the back. The bikini bottoms had solid blue horizontal stripes and high-cut leg openings. It curved around her bronzed thighs nicely.

Brooke Burke’s gorgeous face was hidden by her outstretched arms. She had them positioned up over her head and bent with her palms face down on the surfboard. Her long brunette locks could be seen, as well as a little portion of her chin. This sexy pose revealed her toned abs and flat tummy. Burke had one leg stretched out with her foot relaxed, while the other leg was bent and the foot flat against the surfboard. The mom of two had her back arched just a little bit for the steamy pose.

The surfing device is situated in the sand on the beach with the beautiful blue ocean as the backdrop for the Instagram snap. The waves appeared to be softly rolling onto the beach and the sky was a perfect blue as well.

Burke’s followers couldn’t help but be excited about the recent photo. Many of them took to the comments to give their opinions.

“Now that’s a stunningly beautiful lady,” one fan complimented.

“As many curves as the waves,” another follower observed.

“Ageless goddess!!! Nothing but pure love,” a third person wrote in the comments.

Burke was promoting her fitness app in the post. She teased that she will be taking it to the beach, which hints that her followers who have the app will be able to see some fitness action with a similar view as in the photo.

This wasn’t the only time that Brooke Burke was captured stretching out in a sultry pose. Just last month, the brunette bombshell was seen lying in bed with her arms stretched out over her head with a white sheet wrapped around her. She racked up 3000 likes on that one.