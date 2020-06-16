‘Dancing With The Stars’ Pros React To Kaitlyn Bristowe’s ‘Long Overdue’ Invite To Compete On Season 29

'The Bachelorette' star was not asked to compete on the TV dancing show when her season aired five years ago.

Dancing with the Stars pro dancers are reacting to Kaitlyn Bristowe’s early invitation to compete on the upcoming season of the hit celebrity ballroom competition.

The Bachelorette star, 34, got the surprise invite from longtime ABC host Chris Harrison during the special The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! and her shocked reaction was caught on camera. Kaitlyn was especially surprised because the invitation to compete on Dancing With the Stars came five years after she starred as The Bachelorette.

On Instagram, several Dancing With the Stars pro dancers agreed that Kaitlyn’s invitation to compete for the mirrorball trophy is long overdue.

“Congratulations, [Kaitlyn Bristowe]” wrote longtime DWTS pro, Cheryl Burke. “I’m totally a fan and LOVE that you’re going to be on [Dancing With the Stars.] Congratulations and hope to see you there! You’re gonna be great!”

“See you in the ballroom!” added Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba.

In comments to Kaitlyn’s Instagram post about her latest ABC journey, other stars from the ABC reality show reacted to the news.

Pregnant Dancing With the Stars pro dancer Lindsay Arnold wrote, “This is long overdue and I could not be more excited to watch you this season!!!!”

“I CANNOT WAIT!!!!! ” added pro dancer Jenna Johnson. “You are going to be AMAZING!!!!”

In addition, past Bachelor Nation stars including Hannah Brown, Mesnick, Olivia Caridi, Mykenna Dorn, Kelsey Weir, and Kaitlyn’s boyfriend Jason Tartick all reacted to The Bachelorette star’s news with positive messages.

In 2015, Kailtyn claimed she was prevented from joining Dancing with the Stars due to Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss’ objections, yet several other Bachelor nation alumni were later asked to join TV dancing show. Kaitlyn’s now-confirmed stint on Dancing With the Stars comes nearly one year after fellow Bachelorette star Hannah Brown won the mirrorball trophy on the 28th season of the competition.

Last fall, when Hannah was asked to join Dancing With the Stars, Kaitlyn sent her support, saying she “couldn’t be more excited” for the Alabama beauty queen to get the chance to compete on the celebrity ballroom show.

“I’ve spoken out in the past about how Bachelorettes haven’t gotten the same love as Bachelors when it comes to the chance to compete in the ballroom,” Kaitlyn told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “The fact that it’s finally happening again for a female franchise lead is long overdue. I will be watching, glass of wine in hand, and cheering her on.”

Past Bachelor Nation stars who’ve competed on Dancing With the Stars include Sean Lowe, Nick Viall, Joe Amabile, Chris Soules, and Jake Pavelka. Original Bachelorette Trista Sutter competed on the very first season of Dancing With the Stars in 2005.