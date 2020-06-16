Jinger Duggar Flaunts Her Baby Bump In A Short Green Dress

Jinger's maternity dress was a huge hit with her Instagram followers.

Jinger Duggar gave her 1.3 million Instagram followers a peek at her growing baby bump in her latest upload. The 26-year-old Counting On star also shared some encouraging words with fans who might be suffering from a bad case of the Mondays, but a large number of her followers were more focused on her stylish maternity wear than her message.

Jinger was pictured rocking a spring green midi dress that featured a pretty white floral print. The garment had a V-neck, short sleeves, and a fluttery bottom hem that hit right above the knee. The flirty frock also had a button-down front and a flattering empire waist with a fun tie detail right below the bust. The tightly-knotted fabric helped to accentuate Jinger’s growing baby bump. Her breezy skirt had a loose fit, but she was cradling her lower abdominal area with her right hand to make her pregnant belly even easier to see.

Jinger’s only visible accessories were a gold choker necklace and her wedding ring. She wore her shoulder-length hair parted to the side, and it looked like she had used a little product to make her natural curls look piecey and slightly wet. Most of the length of her hair was still light blond, but she had seemingly allowed a few inches of her dark roots to grow out. She was pictured reaching up to touch her wavy tresses with her left hand, and it looked like she was trying to brush a few locks back away from her face as she flashed a smile at the camera.

For her beauty look, Jinger appeared to wear dark pink lipstick, black eyeliner, mascara, and taupe eye shadow. She was taking advantage of a bright and sunny day by posing outside in the natural light. A white wall and door served as the backdrop of her photo.

In the caption of her post, Jinger shared a short Bible verse that was seemingly meant to help her followers combat the Monday blues.

The results of Jinger’s outdoor maternity shoot were a smashing success. Her Instagram followers have hit the “like” button on her post over 88,000 times since it was initially uploaded, and they couldn’t stop gushing over her green dress in the comments section. In response to one of the many questions about the garment, Jinger revealed that she got it from Seraphine Maternity.

“You look truly amazing!” read one of the many compliments that came pouring in.

“Jinger you look so stylish! You always look so pretty,” another fan wrote.

“Cute dress! It looks adorable on you!” a third remark read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jinger and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, 32, are expecting their second child this November. The California-based couple has already revealed that they’re having another girl. Their first daughter, Felicity, is currently 11 months old.