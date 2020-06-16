Rachael Ray & Husband John Adopt A New Family Member

Rachael Ray and her husband John Cusimano have adopted a new family member. Just four weeks after the loss of their beloved dog Isaboo, the couple, who have been married for 15 years, have opened their hearts to another four-legged friend. The talk show host and Food Network star shared two new pics to her Instagram page of the stunning animal named Bella Boo Blue. In the caption, the couple wished their new pup a happy adoption day.
The dog’s name Bella Boo Blue is a nod to three important things. Bella is a homage to Isaboo, the couple’s beloved pit bull that passed on May 22. Boo is in honor of the couple’s previous dog, another pit bull named Boo. Blue is to honor the animal’s striking blue eyes. Bella Boo Blue is a pit bull, the couple’s favorite dog breed.
In the caption, Rachael shared that her new family member had fit right into the couple’s life, including playing on some fun outdoor carpeting that looked like real grass.
The talk show host posted two separate images of Bella Boo Blue. The first image was a close-up shot of the stunning animal who looked happy to be given some affection in the form of a belly rub.
In the second photo, Bella Boo Blue was holding a toy duck in her mouth as she laid outside in some tall grass. While Rachael did not say where the photo was taken, the couple has been self-isolating at their home in the Adirondack Mountains in New York State since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. It was unclear if that was where the couple first adopted Bella Boo Blue.
Our beloved Isaboo passed today in her backyard in the sun in the Adirondack Mountains in New York. In our arms. Peacefully. To my fellow Americans, we’ve lost more than 90,000 human lives and over 300,000 of our global citizens. We all feel disconnected and so many are suffering right now. And today @johnmcusimano and I mourn the loss of a dog; a pitbull who taught us more about unconditional love, empathy, and understanding of one another than we could have ever imagined. If you have room in your heart, your home, and your budget, I say from experience that bringing an animal in need into your home can help you become a better human being. #northshoreanimalleague @animalleague We will open our home and our hearts to another animal in need, because that is what Izzy would want. We’ll miss her sense of humor. Her Wile E Coyote-ness. Her energy and her game-on attitude. She was a fighter. In the weeks to come you may even spot her as she was our only audience for the shows we’ve been producing from our home during this strange time. We just felt it right to share that this was the day she left this world and we hope we see her in the next. Our life will be a little less sweet without our Isaboo.
Rachael stated in an Instagram post at the end of May that once she and John were ready to open their hearts to another dog, they would again rescue an animal and shower them with love. Both Boo and Isaboo were rescued animals.
The couple regards their dogs as their children. Rachael spoiled Isaboo, making her a birthday cake every year consisting of ground pork, roasted beets, and cream cheese frosting reported People Magazine. Fans of the couple were thrilled that they have not only rescued another animal but also, will share their home and hearts after their devastating loss. They posted their feelings in the comments section of the share.
