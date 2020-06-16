Cardi B Crouches Down In A Tiny Clear Strap Bikini As Shows Off Hot Pink Hair

Cardi didn't leave much to the imagination in her latest risque bikini look.

Cardi B left almost nothing to the imagination in a new NSFW bikini snap shared to her Instagram account this week. The rapper sported hot pink hair and put her flawless body on full show in the photo posted on Monday (June 15) which showed her as she crouched down in a barely there two-piece beside her designer handbag.

The risqué upload showed Cardi as she rocked a pair of sky-high heels with a red sole, clear plastic straps, and a metallic gold heel while she got her booty pretty close to the ground.

The “I Like It” rapper showed off plenty of skin as her bikini was barely even visible.

She wore a white bikini top that matched her shoes. It had clear straps that fastened around her torso and over both of her shoulders.

The bikini bottoms showed even more skin. Though the front wasn’t full visible due to her pose on the large gray slabs, the bottoms appeared to match the top with more thin clear straps that stretched over her booty to create a thong design.

Cardi proudly showed off her very large body tattoos in the snap. The huge peacock inking she has on her right thigh and up the side of her torso was on full show, as was a floral design across her shoulder.

As well as putting her fit body on display, she also showed off a bold new look with her hair. The mom of one sported a vibrant hot pink pixie cut while she looked out into the distance.

Cardi got low on the paving in front of a large red and purple bag from Louis Vuitton. She posed in front of a glass wall which she looked through into the distance. In the background was another building with a bare outside that was surrounded by foliage.

In the caption of the snap, she revealed that her barely there bikini was from retailer Fashion Nova.

The star accessorized the tiny two-piece with large gold hoop earrings and two gold chains fastened around her right ankle.

Plenty of fans shared their thoughts in the comments section as she sent her 68.2 million followers into meltdown mode.

“Girl you better work! Look at that glow!” one person commented.

“Oh dammmm Cardiiiii,” another commented read alongside several different emoji, including a number of heart eye faces.

“Sheeeessshhhh,” a third person said with multiple fire symbols.

The photo has received over 4.6 million likes in seven hours.

The latest look at Cardi in her swimwear came shortly after the star wowed fans last week in a skimpy white bikini as she proudly showed off her stunning natural hair in a video posted to Instagram stories.