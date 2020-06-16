Tahlia Hall Rocks Cheeky Black Thong In Booty-Baring Instagram Photo

Tahlia Hall isn’t leaving much to the imagination in a new photo she posted to Instagram. The Australian model flashed her perky posterior in a steamy snapshot uploaded on Tuesday, June 16. In the snap, she modeled a sexy lingerie set that showed off her killer curves.

In the new addition to her feed, Tahlia wore sexy underwear set from a brand called Zeke Co. From what was visible, she wore a sport-style bra that contained her ample chest. It had a racerback design that covered her cleavage. The garment featured a thick stretchable band along the base, which had the brand’s logo.

While the top wasn’t as revealing, the bottoms, on the other hand, were skimpy. The model rocked a tiny black thong that showcased her curvaceous derriere. It seemed to have high leg cuts that helped accentuate her curvy hips. Like the bra, the thick waistband contained the brand’s logo. The dark-colored intimate set was a nice contrast to her tanned skin.

Tahlia was seen lounging on a bed, seemingly at a hotel where she had the photoshoot. Although not so visible due to the blurry background, a lamp was seen behind her atop a bedside table. She lay on her front on the bed and posed seductively. It seemed like she straightened her legs in the picture. She rested her face in her arm, gazing at the camera in front of her with a sultry gaze. The shoot presumably happened in the daytime as the bright sunlight filled the room and illuminated her flawless skin.

Tahlia left her platinum blond hair down, letting its long strands hung over her shoulders and back. As for her makeup application, she appeared to have sported well-defined eyebrows, subtle eyeshadow, and several coats of black mascara. She also seemed to have applied a light dusting of blush, glowing highlighter, and matte nude lipstick on her lips. She accessorized with a dainty gold necklace.

She wrote a short caption about the photoshoots that she has been doing. She tagged Zeke Co., as well as professional photographer, Damien Wright, in the photo.

The latest share racked up more than 10,200 likes and over 170 comments in less than a day. Tahlia’s fans and followers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments on her incredibly toned physique, while others raved about her perky booty. Some admirers were short on words and thought of using emoji instead.

“You always look stunning in pics. Especially when you show those beautiful eyes,” gushed an admirer.

“You look amazing!” another fan commented, adding a flame emoji at the end of the comment.