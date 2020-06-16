Laura Amy Pulls Her Pants Down To Show Off Her Skimpy Bikini

The model also debuted a new hairstyle that immediately got fans talking.

Laura Amy put on a provocative display in today’s Instagram share, one that saw the busty brunette modelling a tan string bikini from Fashion Nova. Although fans had previously had the chance to admire the triangle ruched two-piece in a close-up photo posted last week, Laura proved she can get creative with her shots and make recycled outfits look fresh. The Australian beauty coupled the bathing suit with match sweats, which she wore down on her hips to show off her teeny bottoms. She also debuted a new hairstyle, and immediately got fans talking about her hot look.

The flirty snap showed Laura posing in her living room. She was standing in front of the TV credenza with her arms crossed over her midriff, in a posture that emphasized her tiny waist. The mid-profile shot perfectly captured her hourglass frame, while also showing a tantalizing glimpse of cleavage thanks to the minuscule top that plunged low onto her chest. Meanwhile, the barely-there bottoms had a low waistline that fell far past her belly button, leaving her chiseled tummy on display. Laura pulled up the thin side straps high on her hip bones, teasing fans as she seemingly tugged on her bikini. She cocked her shoulder and softly pursed her pillowy lips, all the while shooting a smoldering gaze at the camera.

The 28-year-old sported a new hair color, rocking a couple of brown highlights in the front. The streaks incidentally matched her attire, beautifully framing her face and calling attention to her chic glam. Her long, raven tresses tumbled down her back, grazing her pert posterior.

The sizzling brunette opted for a face-full of makeup in the shot, and was dolled-up with voluminous lashes and a nude-pink lipstick that added extra fullness to her voluptuous mouth. Her glam look also seemed to include highlighted cheeks, sculpted eyebrows, and a touch of blush to give color to her porcelain-like complexion. She accessorized with a gold bangle bracelet, showing off her gorgeous arm tattoo in the process. A layered necklace adorned her ample décolletage area.

Fans appeared captivated by the seductive look, taking to the comments section in large numbers to express their adoration for the fitness and lingerie model.

“Omg [five heart-eyes emoji] you killed it,” assured one person.

“You just reminded me of pocahontas,” wrote a second Instagrammer, who added a pair of goofy and fire emoji.

Laura’s new hairstyle didn’t go unnoticed, reeling in a lot of praise from her followers.

“Obsessed with the hair,” read a third message, trailed by a couple of heart-eyes emoji.

“The hairrrr [three cat heart-eyes] amazing as always,” remarked one of her devotees.

As of this writing, the photo has been live for two hours and has already amassed more than 10,000 likes and 350-plus comments.