Ashleigh Jordan Works Enviable Backside In Spandex Shorts

Fitness model Ashleigh Jordan posted a new workout video to her large Instagram collection on Monday, June 15. The workout targeted the glute muscles.

For her workout, the fitness trainer wore an outfit from her personal activewear collection NVGTN. The outfit consisted of a crop-top with a built-in sports bra and shorts. The white top included two spaghetti straps across each shoulder and an open back, showing off the model’s muscular upper body. Beneath the hem of the top, a strip of toned tummy peeked out. On her lower half, Ashleigh chose a pair of lilac spandex shorts that rose high on her hips and contoured to her shapely backside and muscular thighs. The shorts ended mid-thigh.

Ashleigh completed the outfit with a pair of white sneakers and accessorized with a large pair of sunglasses, a thin necklace, and stud earrings. She wore her long, blond tresses styled in two French braids down either side of her head and appeared to have added a touch of lip gloss.

The workout took place in an outdoor setting on the roof of a parking garage. It included four different booty-targeting exercises that were each split into an individual clip in the post. The only piece of equipment that Ashleigh used was a teal resistance band.

The first exercise in the circuit was the squat with a side leg raise. Ashleigh gave viewers an eyeful of her sculpted backside and strong legs as she performed each move. In the second video, Ashleigh demonstrated the broad jump, a jump that projects the body forward while the legs stay together.

The third exercise was the SDL with lunge. The model stretched one leg out behind her, balancing on the other foot, and then placed it back down on the ground in a lunge position. The final move in the routine was the crab walk, using the resistance band. Ashleigh performed the move slowly, focusing on control and tension in her muscles.

In the caption of the post, the fitness trainer told her 3.5 million Instagram followers that the four booty exercises could be done anywhere and asked them to let her know what they think in the comments section. Many of Ashleigh’s fans gushed over how much they loved her and her workouts in their comments while others asked for advice on their own fitness-related issues.

“I love your workouts!! They motivate me every time you post one. It’s my constant reminder there’s no excuses!,” one Instagram user commented.