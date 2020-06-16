Courteney Cox, 56, Stuns As She Runs In A Black Bikini To Celebrate Her Birthday

Courteney's video ended with a somewhat awkward dive.

Courteney Cox showed her fans just how fabulous 56 can look in a stunning Instagram upload. On Monday, the Friends star took to the social media platform to flaunt her incredible bikini body by showing it in action. The short video that she shared with her 9.6 million Instagram followers was seemingly her fun way of acknowledging her birthday.

Courteney was almost completely hidden from view at the beginning of the brief slow-motion video, which appeared to be filmed at her beach house in Malibu. The camera was aimed at the low stone wall of a pool overlooking the beach. A long stretch of ocean was visible in the background. The serene setting also included an azure sky streaked with white clouds.

The top of Courteney’s head could barely be seen over the wall. All of her head then came into view, and it soon became clear that she was running toward the camera. The actress’ long, brunette hair was damp, and she was rocking a black bikini. Her bathing suit top featured wide halter ties, a thin back band, and fixed triangle cups. Her bottoms were a low-rise design with thick ties on the sides. The seat featured a conservative cut that provided plenty of coverage.

Courteney showed off her chiseled abs, toned legs, and a considerable amount of cleavage as she pumped her arms and sprinted toward the pool. When she reached the wall, she stepped up on it. The athletic actress only paused briefly to place her feet together before diving into the water.

While her video got off to a sexy start, it had a somewhat awkward ending. Courteney’s legs flew apart while she was in the midst of her short dive, so her entry into the water wasn’t as graceful as it initially looked like it was going to be.

The video ended with Courteney sticking her head out of the water and laughing at the camera as she pushed back the pieces of soaking-wet hair that were plastered to her face. The actress played the New Radicals song “You Get What You Give” over the footage.

Courteney used a hashtag to describe herself as an “oaf,” but her followers were clearly impressed with her video. It racked up over 350,000 likes within the first two hours after it was uploaded to her account. Courteney also received an outpouring of love in the comments section.

“How are you 56!?!?” wrote one fan.

“What’s your secret to looking sooo beautiful??” another admirer wanted to know.

“You don’t age AT ALL,” a third remark read.

In another Instagram post, Courteney revealed that her daughter, Coco Arquette, had celebrated her 16th birthday just days earlier. Courteney recently let Coco give her a makeover, but she didn’t seem too thrilled with the results.