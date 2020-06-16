Jessica Weaver Poses Topless Next To Her Open Refrigerator

Instagram model Jessica Weaver wowed her 9.5 million followers with her recent risque post. Wearing only a tiny pair of shorts, the celebrity leaned against her refrigerator as she asked her admirers if they were “jealous of this fridge?” She also detailed her Sunday renovation plans.

The image showed Jessica leaning against her stainless steel Whirlpool refrigerator. She wore nothing more than white knee-high socks and a pair of navy-and-white shorts that showed off her tanned legs and flat stomach. Her huge chest was on display but the pose next to the kitchen appliance also covered her somewhat as she held onto the door handle and leaned her head to one side.

Jessica’s blond hair was pulled up into a messy half-bun at the top of her head. Long strands cascaded down her back.

The Instagram sensation wore little makeup. It appeared that she had some dark mascara and eyeliner. On her lips, she seemed to be wearing a pale shade of pink lip gloss.

Behind the model, a gray sofa could be seen as well as a low wooden coffee table. A modern-design metallic chandelier hung from the roof and a bowl of fruit was displayed on a benchtop in the far left of the shot.

Jessica detailed her weekend in the caption.

“I’ll be working on my campervan renovation,” she stated.

The day before, she revealed that she had worked on the flooring and would frame it, ready for the wood paneling on the walls. She also asked her followers for any advice from those who had previously done up a campervan.

As soon as Jessica posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within one day, the image had amassed 105,000 likes and thousands of comments from her legions of fans.

“Completely jealous,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Must be real cold,” a fan commented in response to Jessica’s pose against her open refrigerator.

“Beautiful and charming,” a third person wrote, also using a long string of emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers decided to use emoji over words in order to convey how they felt about the image. As per usual, the most popular appeared to be the heart, heart-eyes, and fire emoji.

Jessica often entertains her followers with her revealing posts. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the celebrity recently showed off her killer cleavage as she gave her fans a pep talk in regard to self-love.

“Self-love is key to never getting hurt again,” Jessica wrote in the caption to the clip that ran for more than three minutes.