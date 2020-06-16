Victoria Villarroel Stuns In Black Lace Savage X Fenty Lingerie

Victoria Villarroel took to Instagram to show off her sexy curves in a series of images featuring a new set of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie.

In the there photographs, Victoria wore an underwire black lace bra over a nude fabric. The low-cut cups showed off the model’s incredibly full cleavage. She paired the support garment with matching black lace bikini style panties that dipped low in the front and rose over her curvy hips, showcasing her flat stomach and nipped-in waist. She stood in front of a large green shrub and some hot pink flowers on a walkway.

Victoria wore her long brunette hair straight, and it cascaded down her back from a center part, and she placed a pretty orange and pink flower over one ear in the first photo. The Savage X ambassador held one strange between her fingers, showing off her long, light-colored manicure. Victoria’s eyes popped in the shot, and it appeared as if she had on some light makeup and mascara to highlight her features. Her full lips seemed to have light pink lip color on them. She accessorized with a short gold chain, a gold bracelet, and a gold ring.

In the second photo, Victoria pressed her arms up against her chest, further enhancing her cleavage, and she had taken the flower out of her hair. Then, the third picture showed a closeup of the model’s taut midsection, sunkissed skin, and breasts with the gorgeous flower hiding some of them.

The model’s followers shared the love with more than 154,000 Instagrammers hit the like button, and over 730 left a comment for her. The flame and heart emoji seemed to indicate that most of them thought the lingerie was hot.

“I thought this was Kylie,” declared one fan who seemed to confuse Victoria with her boss Kylie Jenner.

“It’s one of those things you can look at but can’t touch, lol,” a second follower replied, including a wink eye smiley and a heart emoji.

“When flights from the USA can come to Canada, you’re coming to Alberta enough is enough Victoria,” teased a third devotee who hoped she would enjoy some travel soon.

“You are the most beautiful gorgeous thing I ever saw Mi Amor,” a fourth Instagrammer wrote, including a black heart and purple devil emoji.

