Camila Bernal Wears Orange Thong Bikini And Gets Her Grandma To Take Pics Of Her Famous Buns

Instagram model Camila Bernal wowed her 1.3 million followers with her recent post. Wearing a bikini that hugged her shapely curves, she also revealed that she had requested her grandmother take the revealing snaps. In the caption, she asked her admirers to “say thanks grandma in the comments.”

The first photo showed Camila standing tall and looking over one shoulder as she stepped forward towards the lens. She wore an orange top that featured small triangular cups. The straps of the swimwear were tied behind her neck in a halter-style and some underboob could be seen. The bikini bottoms featured thin straps that were tied high over her curvaceous hips. Her hand rested on her flat stomach, showing off incredibly long fingernails.

Camila’s long hair did not appear to be styled and showed off her natural gentle waves. She hid her eyes with a pair of large sunglasses and it appeared that she had foregone makeup for the series of images.

Behind the model was a row of trees and the celebrity stood on a paved pathway.

The second shot revealed more of Camila as she stood with her back to the camera. Her vast booty was now front and center in the shot. The Instagram sensation gently rested one hand on her thigh as the other reached up and smoothed her hair away from her face.

Her long hair nearly reached her derriere as she leaned slightly forward in the dappled light. As she did so, some sideboob was also shown.

As soon as Camila posted the set, her followers were quick to respond. Within one day, the images had gathered more than 26,000 likes and hundreds of comments thanking her grandmother for taking the shots.

“Aye looking like the cover of an album,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

However, the vast majority of comments were from Camila’s admirers thanking her grandmother for taking the pictures.

“Granny knows the angles,” said one person.

“Thank you grandma,” yet another said.

“Go grandma,” a fourth person wrote, also using a couple of winking emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers simply used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. By far, the most popular was the fire emoji. However, other popular ones included the peach and heart-eyes emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Camila also recently shared another revealing post. In that one, she wore pale pink underwear that showed off some underboob as well as her famous curves and flat stomach.