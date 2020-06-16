Camila Bernal Shows Off Underboob In Revealing Pink Crop Top And Briefs

Instagram model Camila Bernal recently wowed her 1.3 million followers with her latest post. Wearing pale pink underwear, the celebrity put her famous curves on display for her legions of fans.

In the snap, Camila wore a pink crop top that featured a rounded neckline and was pulled tight over her ample chest. With her lean arms tugging at the shoulder straps, the item of clothing had been pulled up slightly and revealed some underboob. She matched the pink top with a pair of string bikini bottoms, the straps hitting high over her rounded hips.

Camila’s long brunette locks were straightened and hung down back, tucked out of the way from her outfit as she cocked her head gently to one side. it is a hairstyle that she regularly shows off.

The model’s eyes were made up of smoky shades and it appeared that she also wore dark mascara and plenty of eyeliner to highlight her beautiful eyes. On her lips, it seemed that she had chosen a neutral shade that further complemented her flawless complexion. Her cheeks were also highlighted with blusher.

Camila completed the look with large silver hoop earrings.

The Instagram sensation leaned against a gray wall that had a decorative white circular pattern on it. With one knee bent, her flat stomach and shapely thighs were highlighted, as was her gemstone-encrusted bellybutton piercing.

Photographer Pedro Rolle Jr. was also tagged in the shot.

As soon as Camila posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within 10 hours, the image had amassed more than 15,000 likes as well as plenty of comments.

“Beautiful,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Gorgeous” another agreed.

“You have a sexy body nice legs,” a fan added.

“How is that hips to waist ratio even possible?” a fourth person wrote, adding a couple of emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular was the heart, heart-eyes, and fire emoji, with Camila’s admirers sometimes adding row upon row of them in order to convey exactly how they felt about the model’s latest post.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Camila recently shared some intimate images and videos that detailed the changes to her post-baby body over the last 12 months. Included was a candid shot of the celebrity in her underwear only days after giving birth.

“I’m so close to my pre-pregnancy weight I can’t wait to see the changes my body keeps making,” she commented in the caption about her current weight.