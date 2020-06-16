‘The Young And The Restless’ Preview For Tuesday: Nikki Hides Something Huge

The Young and the Restless preview for Tuesday, June teases moments that happened on November 16, 1990. Danny and Cricket enjoyed a romantic destination wedding while back home, Nikki worked to keep the truth from Victor.

Cricket (Lauralee Bell) and Danny (Michael Damian) traveled to Hawaii to get married, according to SheKnows Soaps. Danny and his dad spent a special morning together before his big moment with Christine. Meanwhile, Cricket worked to get herself groomed and dressed for her wedding. During their incredibly romantic moment, both Danny and Cricket managed to honor their mothers even though they are not there.

Not everybody at the wedding had smooth sailing in The Aloha State. Leanna (Barbara Crampton) ended up without her luggage, and what a major disaster that was. She managed to find the person who had her missing bag, though, and ultimately she had a great outfit for the wedding. Whew!

At the wedding, the couple shared romantic vows, and there were smiles and years as they pledged their lives to each other. Then, when the ceremony was over, the whole gang enjoyed a traditional luau feast complete with extraordinary dancers and beautiful moonlight on the beach. It is a unique event that will stay fresh in everybody’s mind for a long time.

Back home in Genoa City, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) kept a secret from Victor (Eric Braeden). She fell from a horse, and it has left her in agony. The situation left her with some difficult choices to make. She found out that surgery could relieve her pain, but there was just one small worry — it could also leave her paralyzed. What an awful decision she had to make.

Jack (Peter Bergman) lent her his support, and Nikki broke down in tears to him. How could she go on without the surgery, but how could she risk such a dire consequence? However, when Victor showed up, Nikki kept her worries from him. She didn’t want Victor to see any weakness in her.

Plus, Victor wanted to talk to Nikki about the holidays, so she did not want to let on that things were so dangerous for her. Victor had an excellent plan for the upcoming special time together. He thought that they should all get themselves together along with Jack and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) in order to have one big happy family. There is no way that a Newman and Abbott holiday season could go wrong in any way.