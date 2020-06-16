Speculation Sees ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ And ‘World Beyond’ Featuring During Virtual San Diego Comic-Con

With San Diego Comic-Con being held virtually this year, it is possible further news regarding 'Fear the Walking Dead' and 'World Beyond' could be released.

With the threat of the coronavirus pandemic still an issue, it was decided that the San Diego Comic-Con would be canceled this year. However, a virtual version of it will exist over the same weekend. Now, rumors are starting to circulate that AMC’s Walking Dead spinoff series, Fear the Walking Dead and World Beyond could premiere during the event.

According to Fansided, The Walking Dead: World Beyond could premiere at this year’s virtual San Diego Comic-Con. In a separate article, they also state that Fear the Walking Dead could air as well.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the first season of AMC’s spinoff series, World Beyond was set to premiere after the Season 10 finale of The Walking Dead. However, when the coronavirus pandemic shut down production, this was delayed. Since then, it was expected that World Beyond will premiere in the fall. It was also believed that Season 6 of Fear could debut after the new series had concluded.

It certainly makes sense for AMC to give further details regarding the upcoming TV series. After all, this is what the conference is usually there for regarding TV shows, movies, and other popular culture.

At least some filming has been done on Fear as well as Season 1 of World Beyond being close to completion before worldwide lockdowns commenced. Because of this, it is entirely possible that both could premiere the first episode of each during San Diego Comic-Con. However, it could be just as likely that AMC will release further trailers for each series as well as the possibility that premiere dates will be announced rather than new content.

AMC

In addition, Fansided also speculated that there will be additional news regarding the trio of Walking Dead movies featuring Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln). Very little is known regarding these movies other than they will focus on Rick’s rescue by Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) and her mysterious group. As yet, it is understood that no filming has commenced but that the script was in production prior to the COVID-19 shutdowns.

Until San Diego Comic-Con goes live over the weekend of July 22-26, it seems likely that viewers will have to continue to wait to find out if these rumors are true. However, with approximately only 26 more weeks left in the year, if AMC does not offer up any new content soon, it will further delay their schedule for next year. Currently, though, production is still halted and no return to work date has been issued regarding networks and studios.